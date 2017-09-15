New Music: Koker – Okay



Chocolate City act Koker dishes an up-tempo party starter titled “Okay“.

“Okay” is a song of encouragement to every hustling Nigerian youth with a dream to aspire in their various works.

He lets the listener understand that the ultimate measure to quantify success as a hustler is the well-being and comfort of ones father, mother, wife, kids and business crowned with good health.

The song is produced by Minz.

Listen below:

