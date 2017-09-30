Nigerian Pastor arrested in Sierra Leone for saying “anywhere you hear of terrorism it is Islam”

A Sierra Leone-based Nigerian pastor Victor Ajisafe has been arrested by authorities after recordings of a sermon targeting Muslims went viral on social media.
Ajisafe, who is the founder and President of the Sanctuary Praise Church had said Islam is a “violent religion of lies and deceit” adding that Muslims have been responsible for every terrorist act in the world.
Ajisafe who was speaking to his congregation last weekend, was reacting to an alleged claim made by a prominent Islamic scholar and Grand Mufti of Zimbabwe, Mufti Ismail Menk over alleged claims that Sierra Leone is an Islamic state.
Sierraloaded reports that Menk was in Freetown on a two-day visit between September 21 & 23 on the invitation of the Foundation of Islamic Information Sierra Leone (FOISIL).
Menk spoke at a stadium last week Friday and at the Freetown Central Mosque in Rokupa. Menk also visited President Ernest Bai Koroma telling him that part of the reasons why he has visited the country was to sympathize with the victims of the August 14th mudslide.
Ajisafe described Menk as a “wolf in sheep’s cotton. An angel of darkness showing himself as an angel of light to deceive and to lure people into lies.”
His sermon sparked widespread outrage from Christians and Muslims and members of the country’s inter religious council have also condemned the speech.
Ajisafe was arrested last Tuesday, according to Guardian, and all six branches of his church has been closed indefinitely.
MB Kamara, head of Sierra Leone’s criminal investigations department said: “Everyone is very upset by his message. We are a very religiously tolerant country and no one ever worries whether someone is Muslim or Christian. We all have lived peacefully for generations, and no one wants that disrupted.”
Read a transcript of parts of what he said below:
Darkness can only thrive where light has been kept under a bush hell. Oh Yes! Islam can only spread where Christians don’t preach because where we preach the difference is very clear. We are the ones that stand and preach and the one we are preaching about comes and approves and testify that what we have said is true by taking problems away from people and healing the sick and making the blind to see and make the cripple walking. We are the only the one that preach about Jesus and that Jesus will show up and confirm that what we are preaching is true. But when we keep quiet then lies, lies, lies…
Can you imagine the man called Mufti who came to Sierra Leone because they see us that we look vulnerable, we are poor, we can easily be deceived. He could stand in the national stadium of this country and telling this nation that this nation is an Islamic state. What an affront. There is nothing like Islam in the history of Sierra Leone. You have idol worshiping and Christianity, those are the two religions here. Besides, is that what the constitution says? He lied. He told a lie. I’m expecting church leaders to call a press conference to dispute that because of the naive people, people who don’t know.
He came and trying to project Islam as a religion of peace, who is He deceiving? The symbol of Islam is a religion of sword. Go and kill. Every terrorism in the world has been carried out by a Muslim. Every terrorist act, there is no Buddha there. Anywhere you hear of terrorism it is Islam. And yet he can to convince us and lie to us. We know that one of the secrets of Islam is deception. He should go and deceive them in other worlds. He is a wool in sheep’s cotton. What he is saying and what he believes are different. “If anybody doesn’t believe in Jesus, he is not a true Muslim” Lie… Lie.
Does he mean it? Do they believe in his virgin birth? Do they believe in his life? Can you compare the life of Jesus to the life of Mohammad? Do they believe in his death? Do they believe in his resurrection? If they believe all that about Jesus, then the person will stop being a Muslim. You cannot believe Jesus and remain a Muslim. It is not possible. Because Jesus saves lives, Jesus transforms lives. You cannot receive the spirit of Christ and still remain a Muslim. So, He lied.. He lied…
Wolf in sheep’s cotton. An angel of darkness showing himself as an angel of light to deceive and to lure people into lies. I want him to know that under this nation Jesus Christ is lord. Jesus is lord under Sierra Leone. Sierra Leone is not an Islamic state. Sierra Leone belongs to Jesus Christ.
He’s a Wolf in sheep’s cotton with a mission to deceive, to carry men to hell. Jesus Christ is the light of the world. I know why he claimed that Sierra Leone is an Islamic state. Because the ex late President of Sierra Leone, Alhaji Ahmed Tijan Kabbah, through a back door, through black market, took Sierra Leone to Islam by joining this nation to OIC because of money. He did that. It’s not in the constitution.
But was he lying tho?
Abiiiii????
Becau When the Irish were bombing each other Islam was involved?
Because in Myanmar it is the Muslim doing the killing right!?
Yes he is LYING. We cannot we foolish and ignorant at the same time. Terrorism doesn’t equate Islam. Lets not divide ourselves further. The LRA are a Christian terrorist organisation.
Yes, he was lying. In case he’s too dumb to realize that, he had 6 churches, and was allowed to run his religious schemes freely in a country that’s 80% Muslim. If Muslims were violent, he couldn’t have operated in Sierra Leone. This guy had been milking Sierra Leoneans forever, just like the rest of them. If he had the need to speak of violent groups, why not stay and spread this message in his native Nigeria, where it appears they have a religion issue? If you don’t know, Sierra Leone is a country that has NEVER had any religious issue. Like I mentioned, he has 6 churches, and preaches freely, in a countrythats about 80% Muslim. He’s therefore either a bonehead to think Muslims are violent, or he’s a cold and calculated monster whose primary objective was to incite trouble and make himself an international icon. Based on what I already know about thousands of Nigerian pastors, who simply milk their congregations, and own private helicopters and even jets, this a..s hole deserves to be deported to his native Nigeria. He can use his eloquence against Boko Haram there. It appears HIS people actually need him. Sierra Leone is probably the only country where families are made up of both religions: father Christian, mother Muslim, children either Muslim or Christian. Please Mr Pastor, don’t lay your rotten thieving eggs in that beautiful country.
Also, Blueyed, the Las Vegas terrorist wasn’t Muslim, the white supremacists terrorizing the USA right now aren’t Muslims, the gunman, James Holmes, who opened fire killing most people in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, isn’t a Muslim. This sh..t goes on here in the USA on a daily basis, perpetrated my non Muslim Americans. There might be peace in the world again. But that time may come when we start telling the REAL truths.
I strongly agreed with the pastor in this. Thank you man of God for saying the truth without fear of death. My reason is that if it was not the police they wanted to kill and destroy his churches.
Well, why not stay and spread this message in his native Nigeria, where it appears they have a religion issue? If you don’t know, Sierra Leone is a country that has NEVER had any religious issue. He has 6 churches, and preaches freely, in a countrythats about 80% Muslim. He’s therefore either a bonehead to think Muslims are violent, or he’s a cold and calculated monster whose primary objective was to incite trouble and make himself an international icon. Based on what I already know about thousands of Nigerian pastors, who simply milk their congregations, and own private helicopters and even jets, this a..s hole deserves to be deported to his native Nigeria. He can use his eloquence against Boko Haram there. It appears HIS people actually need him. Sierra Leone is probably the only country where families are made up of both religions: father Christian, mother Muslim, children either Muslim or Christian. Please Mr Pastor, don’t lay your rotten thieving eggs in that beautiful country.
We are all one irregardless of relig
If they we want peace be your religion and to me be my religion. When you go to mosque preach about Mohammed God and the Quran. when you go to the church preach about Jesus, the bible and God. They should avoid any record against another religion
He is not lying
So what has this man said that is a lie? i opened this expecting to read something unbiblical…but i did not.
You cant say you BELIEVE IN Jesus but do not accept that He is the Son of God, it is not enough to simply believe He existed.
The man who said Sierra leone is an islamic state is actually the one that should be made to retract his false statement…instead they put the one telling the truth in prison.
Oh the irony.
Now let me make it clear…I do believe that JESUS is the gateway to SALVATION and therefore, FOR ME, all others (Hinduism, Islam etc) is IDOL WORSHIPING. Having said this, we have been commanded by God to love ALL as we love ourselves, to show mercy at all time. I love you, we will live in peace but i dont have to agree with your way of life, just as you dont have to agree with mine. I have no right to force you to serve my God…but i have every right to say I WONT SERVE YOURS.
I think you are getting it all wrong,Mufti never criticised anyone’s religion.
Infact he made mention that any muslim who disregards Jesus is not a true muslim.Please try to get facts from both side before you judge.
Sierra Leoneans are very peaceful and we respect other people’s view.
If you are a Christian i believe you should focus on preaching about your religion and winning souls instead of criticising other people…Its sad that people still support such.
I have a sister who turned Islam and I am a Christian. We relate very well. I managed to study Islam through my sister. It is a good religion. I realized that the problem is the the so called Christian. The bible says that it is an abomination for a woman to put on à garment that pertains to man. A so called Christian does the opposite. Why? The preached out of hate instead of love. To tell the truth he was defeated. If Christ was in him He could have corrected him right from the study room. If i were him I would apologize publicly for the sake of the soul. God knows there are many religion out there.
Wao wao your anger is the trouser in male and female sections? You didn’t see the difference between male and female trousers?
If wearing trouser is sinful why not let God judge?
In today’s world of rapist and paedophiles? are people really not safer in tight jeans? A world where miscreants have erection in public places e .g buses?
As for Islam they have a great job to prove to the world that they are indeed peaceful.
So?
Zenophobic Sierra Leone who hate Nigerians, how convenient to attack a successful minister who spoke the truth.
Excuse me.. did you say successful minister spoke the truth? what truth?
This type of attitude is what they do here in Nigeria. They feed gullible with hate, Holy ghost fire! its all about fighting one battle or another; bulk of his speech was attacks from start to end.
No meaningful message, he saw Islamic preacher’s unprecedented crowd in the stadium as a threat to his ‘church'(businesses) in Seria Leone. No right thinking person will surport this type of behaviour, even in the west with the so called freedom of speech you will be arrested and jail for this, most especially you are a foreigner. His hatred for Islam has beclouded his sense of reasoning, this display is very unchristain.The country’s Muslim population is close to 80% with the christains constituting a minority-essentially a Muslim Nation,and yet he openly disregards it and spits at the face of his host. What the islamic preacher stated was based hard facts which is the fact that Muslims are more in number.I have seen the video of the islamic preacher and i can state emphatically that there is not an ounce of hate in his speech/preaching. UK is a christian country because majority of the population are christians.
Everyone should be wary of these masqurades ‘Men of God’ it is said …’Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.’
Sierra Leone has just came out of war not long ago and the country is just getting back on its feet they dont need this type of people to sabotage their peaceful coexistence , he should be jailed and deported back to Nigeria never to return!
Wow!
Why do Nigerians think everyone hates them? A man talked irresponsibly in a foreign country, they arrested him. How does that translate into hating Nigerians? Really, what is it about Nigerians and Nigeria that everyone will be hating that much? Lol. That people envy Nigerians is only an illusion. There is absolutely nothing to envy about the country and her people. There is everything to feel pity for about it.
Are you for real???
What’s there to hate about nigerians?
You guys are always pointing fingers and arguing about irrelevant issues…smh…He should just go back home instead of trying to start a conflict in our peaceful land.We’ve had enough!
Now that’s the problem, “Successful Minister”. It’s all about success in wealth. That’s why you goats have ministers with private helicopters while the farmer who pays up every Sunday has no food for his family. If Sierra Leoneans were xenophobic, by the way Oyin, this fool couldn’t have been as successful as you claim. If he actually cares about right and wrong, he should use his eloquence against Boko Haram in Nigeria. That would have been speaking “the truth”. And just so you know, there are so many Nigerians in SierraLeone, some of whom have lived there before we were all born, that Goderich street in Freetown is about 90% Nigerians. They’ve been free to run their legitimate businesses, although most are running 419 in the country. You, Oyin, should be ashamed attacking the friendliest people in Africa.
Not all terrorist incidents are perpetuated by Islam a good example is the militant Buddhist monks perpetuating the hatred against Rohinga Muslims in Burma although there are also Rohinga Muslim militant activities.
Aside from the above, absolutely nothing wrong with what he said. Islam grew from violence, it is a fact and something it has been unable to shake off.
Christianity is not a plural religion. Christians believe if you do not accept the sacrifice of Christ you are going to hell pure and simple, love your neighbours or not. Big American preachers say this and more.
The reaction of the Sierra Leione government is dangerous. They are seeking to police Pastors and govern what they say by secular, un-Christian standard. This is a dangerous precedence that must be fought.
The ‘pastor’ is wrong on many levels, that so called preaching amouts to statemnet design to cause breach of peace, you don’t go in other peoples country and make derogratory remarks about their history and presidents and their people, even in the west with the freedom of speech, you can’t do that; freedom comes with responsibility you really have to open your mind and think out of the box of religion, Sierra Leone has just came out of war not long ago and is now satble and peacful, they dot need any outsider hiding under religoin to disatablise their peace and progress.
Thank you oh, Tee.
We don’t have to believe the same thing but we sure as hell need to find a way to live together. Sierra Leone, an ethno-religious tolerant country went through the most brutal war that left cracks in that. So no, we will not sacrifice that peace for anything or anyone. The memories are way too fresh. Our other issues are way too many. A wa o gba were mo esin. E seun.
What the government of Sierra Leone did wasn’t dangerous at all. The move had nothing to do about religion, and everything to do with incitement. Inciting trouble, riot etc is an offense punishable by years in prison in Sierra Leone. In fact, the only danger I see here is that the pastor was released. That isn’t a good precedent.
As for Islam being founded on violence, LOL! Look at your Bible. Is there any book in the Old Testament where “God” didn’t command his “people” to attack some Philistines or Amalekites or some other nation that weren’t his “people”?. In fact God fell away from Saul because Saul didn’t carry out ALL of his orders to UTTERLY destroy the Amalekites, old and young, man and woman, cattle and sheep. Why? Because Amalekites laughed at the Israelites while enroute to the “Promised Land”!! The Bible’s God was worse than Donald Trump. So when you mention violence and the inception of religions, don’t be foggy about Christianity.
Meanwhile, we Africans shouldn’t be anywhere near the frontlines of religious wars. Both Christianity and Islam were introduced to us by folks who also stole everything we had, killed, castrated, and sold us into slavery. Before these foreigners came, Nigerians had Oduduwa, and we Sierra Leoneans had Kuru. With the way Things are still Falling Apart today in the motherland, Chinua Achebe must be shaking in his grave.
but its the truth. Maybe we need a christain state nation in africa
What is wrong with migrating and preaching Christ?Mrs TEE? He no dey pay tax for the country. Abeg leave matter. Christianity is beyond local government of birth. Is he there illegally? Awon Lagoon mongers
Dear Deb. Chinua Achebe just now shook in his grave for that irresponsible statement of yours. What about Things Fall Apart don’t you understand? We allowed these folks to rape our motherland, castrate and take us into slavery, all while hiding behind religion, both Christianity and Islam. Then they added Devide and Conquer techniques so we will continue to weaken one another while they gather the spoils. And now you’d like another annexation?
Admin please post my reply to Oyin
It was just sad seeing how our serria leoneans used this as an opportunity to show their envy for Nigeria. I was shocked at how one pastor became Nigeria.
Dear M.
Envy??? You ought to be in really deep slumber. Firstly, Sierra Leoneans asked for the deportation of a man who unscrupulously attempted to incite people. You Nigerians, as usual, claim envy because the idiot in question happens to be Nigerian. Apart from this, though, why would anyone envy Nigeria? Do you know how many Nigerians are now calling Sierra Leone home, who want to live there forever? These petty claims of yours can only hurt those Nigerians. We blacks need to change. We never take responsibility, and some of us always back those we feel close to, especially by tribe. That’s why China, India, Indonesia etc, which were in the same hole with us decades ago, are now economic powers while we are busy fighting one another.
@Kikiki What a daft question! there is notinh wrong in migrating and preaching, but it wrong to spit on the face of your host by denigrating their history and strugles and their presidents. and by inciting violence laced with religion. It is said don’t bite the fingers that feeds you. ….’one pastor became Nigeria.’ yes that is the impact you get when someone goes out to tarnish the image of Nigeria. just as the yahoo boys . Remember that what is possible in Nigeria is not acceptable in respectable nations, Nigeria is just getting to grips with the impact of these maqurades thats why the recent law on hate speech just been passed.
Think outside box of your religion for once! Enough wars and destruction in the world we should not encourage/surpport anyone that fans the fame of instability.
What are you on about? So it is because you want to refer to us as yahoo yahoo and not respectable that you were hitting your head on the wall that BN should post your comment. But when we were sending soldiers to go and die in a war that didn’t concern us, we were respectable enough to provide help, abi?
The guts some of you have coming to our turf to throw pseudo shade just cos one Nigerian said some wrong things in your country, you want to crucify all 180 million of us. I really don’t blame you oh, when we insult each other openly, of course you will have liver to come add yours. Biko, today is our independence day, don’t let me have your time. Mtchewww!
Hello Mama. Nigerian troops are part of ECOlMOG, the armed branch of ECOWAS. You didn’t do Sierra Leone any favors. Like every other West African nation, they joined forces with Malian, Guinean, and Ghanain troops in Sierra Leone during the war. And we applaud them for that, and we’ve not forgotten. That’s why there’re many prominent Nigerian businessmen who now call Sierra Leone home. We are also a civilized nation with laws. One of which stipulates that incitement is punishable by imprisonment. Whether you’re Nigerian, Sierra Leonean, or Aztec. This pastor was simply an unscrupulous man who was too greedy to be overshadowed by a crowd-gathering Muslim preacher who unequivocally told his listeners to respect all religions. Asking that he be deported to Nigeria is NOTHING against Nigeria. That just happens to be the appropriate place to deport him. If he was from Peru, they’d have asked that he be deported to Peru. Nigerians in Sierra Leone, by the way, Mama, were among those who asked to bring this man down.
@Mama, i see you clearly lack comprehension skills. how irrational ! you just spout nonesense. It is clear that you support this type of behavior dispalyed by the ‘pastor’ , am not supprised at all……’The guts some of you have coming to our turf ‘ …. what planet are you on? if you cannot discern what i have written then am afriad i can’t help you, The more reason we can’t move forward is people like you who cannot see beyond religion, you support law breakers and fraudsters just because they are from your religion, The people that brought the religoin is this how they practise it? I maintain that the action of this ‘pastor’ in the video is disgrace to christianity and Nigeria, and i will not support anyone that uses their position to promote hate and fan flame of instability and insecurity. Its only when there is peace we can have collective prosperity, Africa has suffered enough. He should be dealt within the law of the land.
‘pour encourager les autres’ !
You can call me whatever but that doesn’t answer my questions. Shey the Nigerian soldiers that died in your country are also yahoo yahoo and not respectable? We are respectable when it suits you, but evil when it doesn’t. Why should the avtion of one man tarnish the image of an entire country? Can I also conclude that Sierra Leoneans are uncouth and are a ‘disgrace’ because you are out here yarning dust?
‘It is clear that I support this kind of action’ even after I wrote that he said wrongs things, now which of us has comprehension problems? See ehn, you can do whatever you want with him, just leave the rest of us and the name of my country out of your mouth!
It appears as if the admins are conveniently omitting posts by Sierra Leoneans. I’m hoping this will slide by them. If I’m right, that’s very unethical. Some of us have multiple clever posts that never showed up. As for me, adios. I’ll go look for a white,an’s blog to patronize. That’s how hopelessly pathetic we Africans are today. We have to go to the foreigner to get what we want!