Nnamdi Kanu working with FG to Destroy Biafra – MASSOB Founder Ralph Uwazuruike

05.09.2017

Nnamdi Kanu working with FG to Destroy Biafra - MASSOB Founder Ralph Uwazuruike

Ralph Uwazuruike (L) and Nnamdi Kanu

Speaking in the latest edition of The Interview magazine, founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazuruike, has alleged that Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is working with the federal government to destroy Biafra.

Uwazuruike said the plan to destroy Biafra will begin with the forthcoming November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

“Nnamdi is fighting against Biafra. The security agencies have seen Nnamdi as somebody with a high value that they can use. They heard him shouting on radio and they approached him and he accepted to work with them. No election in Anambra State is aimed at favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) to edge out Governor Obiano through destabilisation; that’s the only thing and it’s being arranged by the security agencies, using Kanu,” he said.

He said Kanu is being funded, adding that he knows those funding him. He however. refused to mention names.

“I know the mansions that Nnamdi Kanu and people like him have abroad…let Kanu keep disgracing himself like he’s doing now, because I know he’s being funded and I know those funding him,” he said.

 

He said Kanu has sabotaged his plan to achieve Biafra peacefully, adding that he wonders why a man who was released on health grounds has not visited any hospital since his freedom.

He criticised President Buhari‘s administration, saying “They won an election but didn’t have plan to govern.”

The MASSOB leader added that Buhari came into power because former Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman, Professor Attahiru Jega, rigged president Goodluck Jonathan out of office.

“If Jonathan had remained the president of Nigeria till today, the US dollar would not have exchanged for more than N50. Nigeria will still beg Jonathan to come back,” he said.

 

Uwazuruike said he assigned Kanu to manage Radio Biafra, adding that late Biafran leader Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu appointed him (Uwazuruike) to take over.

  ceetoo September 5, 2017 at 2:47 pm

    I actually agree with this… and God knows it has crossed my mind…
    Conspiracy theory upon conspiracy theory

    Love this! 4
