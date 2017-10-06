BellaNaija

6-Year-Old Genius becomes Etihad's Pilot for a Day

A video of a 6-year-old boy trended on Twitter a week ago, the little boy, Adam, explaining to pilots the functions of different parts of an airplane.

Adam caught the attention of Etihad Airways, and he was invited to be their pilot for 1 day.

Adam had his dream of becoming a captain of an A380 Airbus fulfilled.

Watch his videos below:

  • Temi Tope October 30, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    I hope he will not be a Future Jihadist of 911.. That is how they start.. Alahu Akbar

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Love October 30, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    May all your dreams come through baby…..watching the video alone gave me goosebumps, what a kid, with a child like this I will go extra mile in order for him to actualise his or her dream

    Love this! 0 Reply
