I can bring out over N2trn Stolen Funds – Wanted Maina speaks from Hiding | WATCH

30.10.2017 at By 3 Comments

Wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina has spoken out from his hideout, saying he his being victimized.

Maina, in the video, said he is being targeted by people who are against the anti-corruption movement.

He has documents, he said, implicating certain powerful people in corrupt deals.

However, Maina failed to mention who these people involved in the deal are.

“Give us 3 months, we will bring out over N2 trillion to Nigerians,” he said:

Watch the video below:

  • Xristybabes October 30, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    3 gini?????????????chai my dear Country!!!!!!

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Marian October 30, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    I will vex if these people should repent and make heaven. In a country where people are discharged from the hospital to pretty much go home and die because they don’t have 10,000naira for blood transfusion.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Physio Tinu October 30, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Bring it out nau. Why the hullabaloo about it first.

    Love this! 0 Reply
