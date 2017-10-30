I can bring out over N2trn Stolen Funds – Wanted Maina speaks from Hiding | WATCH

Wanted former pension boss Abdulrasheed Maina has spoken out from his hideout, saying he his being victimized.

Maina, in the video, said he is being targeted by people who are against the anti-corruption movement.

He has documents, he said, implicating certain powerful people in corrupt deals.

However, Maina failed to mention who these people involved in the deal are.

“Give us 3 months, we will bring out over N2 trillion to Nigerians,” he said:

Watch the video below: