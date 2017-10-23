BellaNaija

Inspired!

Court awards N2 million to suspected Kidnapper Evans’ Brother-in-Law

23.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Court awards N2 million to Kidnapper Evans' Brother-in-Law - BellaNaija

Evans

The Federal High Court in Lagos has awarded the sum of N2 million to Okwuchukwu Obiechina, said to be the brother-in-law to alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans.

Obiechina had filed a fundamental rights lawsuit against the Nigerian Police, asking to have his arrest declared a breach of his rights, Punch reports.

Justice Mohammed Idris had on Monday ordered the police to either release him immediately or charge him to court if there is a case against him.

Justice Idris also declared his arrest unconstitutional, and asked that the police pay him the sum of N2 million for damages.

The justice added that the remand order the police claimed to have obtained from the magistrate court was invalid, and asked that they tender a public apology to Obiechina.

1 Comments on Court awards N2 million to suspected Kidnapper Evans’ Brother-in-Law
  • Amaa October 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Good . You are not guilty by association or blood

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Lagos Party Remix (feat. Naeto C, D'banj, Muna, eLDee, 9ice) Banky W. 6:05
  2. Baddest Boy feat. Wizkid, Skales & Banky W E.M.E 3:59
  3. Big Boy feat. Olu Maintain, Oladele & Banky W eLDee 4:56
  4. Bahd Baddo Baddest feat. Davido & Olamide Falz 3:51
  5. Champion Remix ft. Da Grin, Naeto C, Vector, Sasha & GT Da Guitarman General Pype 4:33
  6. We Are Africans (Rmx) Ft. Femi Kuti, Da Grin, eLDee, DJ Zeez, Kel, Ay.com, Moe Money JJC 4:07
  7. King Kong (Remix) Ft. Phyno, Reminisce, Classiq, Uzi Vector 4:52
  8. Adaobi ft. Don Jazzy, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Dija Mavins 4:20
  9. Dorobucci ft. Don Jazzy, Tiwa Savage, Dr SID, D’Prince, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello & Di’Ja Mavins 4:27
  10. Ovation Red Carol 2011 ft. Yemi Alade, Ice Prince Zamani, Waje, YQ, Wizkid, Segun Obe, Chidinma, IBK, Eva, Jaywon, Malaika, Shayne, Ugly, Karate Kid, Dipp, Kefee & Sir Shina Peters Ovation All Stars 8:18

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija