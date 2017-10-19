BellaNaija

Evans changes Plea from “Guilty” to “Not Guilty”

Evans (L) and the five other defendants

Kindnap kingpin Chukwudubem Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty.

Evans and his accomplices Uche Amadi, Okwuchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Ogechi Uchechukwu and Victor Aduba had in August being arraigned before the Ikeja High Court for a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

While Evans and 2 accomplices had pleaded guilty, the remaining 3 had pleaded not guilty,

However, according to Punch, Evans and the 2 who pleaded guilty have backtracked, changing their plea to not guilty.

