BellaNaija

Inspired!

Dark Chocolate! Ycee shows Fashionable Side in “Komije” Campaign Photoshoot

12.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Nigerian rapper Ycee is totally eye candy in new campaign photos for his hit banger titled Komije by Tinny Mafia.

The Jagaban crooner shows a daring and fashionable side which we don’t get to see often, baring his rock hard abs in a camo jacket and rugged jeans in the first set of photos.

Ycee sure gives the ladies something to sweat over as he poses playfully in a crisp white ensemble. During the shoot, which took place in the middle of his 2017 tour in New York, the rapper said about his look:

I basically told them to make me appear as hot as I am.

Ycee has also hinted that he is working on some fashion collaborations which will be revealed soon.

See all the photos

Credits
Photography: Oye Diran | @oye_diran assisted by @thatthroneguy
Styling: Amin Amen | @aminameendesign
Grooming: Wumz | @wummyumude

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , Filed Under: Music, Style

1 Comments on Dark Chocolate! Ycee shows Fashionable Side in “Komije” Campaign Photoshoot
  • Fifi October 13, 2017 at 9:33 am

    How i wish i was 21 oooo too many good looking young men in that generation chaaiiii chooooiii 😍

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pon Pon Pon Da Grin 4:14
  2. Alobam Phyno 4:39
  3. Tauraro Ft. ClassiQ Kheengz 4:16
  4. Kako Bii Chicken Reminisce 3:45
  5. Ana Haka Ft. Reminisce ClassiQ 4:02
  6. GhostMode ft Olamide Phyno 3:51
  7. Anti Social ft Olamide Morell 3:39
  8. Local Rappers Ft. Olamide x Phyno Reminisce 5:15
  9. Wazoba ft. Phyno x Reminisce Morell 4:48
  10. Ogene (Remix) ft. Flavour, Lil Kesh & Ycee Zoro 4:08

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija