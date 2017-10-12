Dark Chocolate! Ycee shows Fashionable Side in “Komije” Campaign Photoshoot

Nigerian rapper Ycee is totally eye candy in new campaign photos for his hit banger titled Komije by Tinny Mafia.

The Jagaban crooner shows a daring and fashionable side which we don’t get to see often, baring his rock hard abs in a camo jacket and rugged jeans in the first set of photos.

Ycee sure gives the ladies something to sweat over as he poses playfully in a crisp white ensemble. During the shoot, which took place in the middle of his 2017 tour in New York, the rapper said about his look:

I basically told them to make me appear as hot as I am.

Ycee has also hinted that he is working on some fashion collaborations which will be revealed soon.

See all the photos

Credits

Photography: Oye Diran | @oye_diran assisted by @thatthroneguy

Styling: Amin Amen | @aminameendesign

Grooming: Wumz | @wummyumude