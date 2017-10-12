BellaNaija

BN Pick Your Fave: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Ada by Alter Ego

12.10.2017

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in a green ankara print iro and buba set by Nigerian designer Ada by Alter Ego.

Omotola styled hers with colourful hoop earrings, a black strap wristwatch, red open toe heels and a pretty pulled back hairstyle.

While Chimamanda paired hers with comfortable polka dot pumps, styling her beautiful natural hair to the side.

Which look is your fave?

Photo Credit: Instagram

Comment  4

4 Comments on BN Pick Your Fave: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Ada by Alter Ego
  • Honey October 13, 2017 at 3:14 am

    Omo t toh bad. Those hips were made for that dress. Hips don’t lie

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Jess October 13, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Omo T

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anna October 13, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Omotola is shaped for the dresses. Her curves give life to the dress. I dont’t see the beauty of the dress on Chimanda, yet she is a beautiful woman (make her look too strict or religious)

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Oj October 13, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Omo T thumbs up,hands down

    Love this! 3 Reply
