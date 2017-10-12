BN Pick Your Fave: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie in Ada by Alter Ego

Today’s BN Pick Your Fave features renowned author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde in a green ankara print iro and buba set by Nigerian designer Ada by Alter Ego.
Omotola styled hers with colourful hoop earrings, a black strap wristwatch, red open toe heels and a pretty pulled back hairstyle.
While Chimamanda paired hers with comfortable polka dot pumps, styling her beautiful natural hair to the side.
Which look is your fave?
Photo Credit: Instagram
Omo t toh bad. Those hips were made for that dress. Hips don’t lie
Omo T
Omotola is shaped for the dresses. Her curves give life to the dress. I dont’t see the beauty of the dress on Chimanda, yet she is a beautiful woman (make her look too strict or religious)
Omo T thumbs up,hands down