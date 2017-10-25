Everyone wants to Get this University Student a Modelling Contract

It’s a 0-100 story for Anok Yai, who from being relatively unknown is now a viral sensation about to have her dreams fulfilled.

Yai, 19, is a student of Biochemistry at Plymouth State University, who moved to the U.S. from South Sudan in 2000.

She was having a good time at Howard University’s homecoming when a photographer began taking photos of her.

“A friend of mine and I decided to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University’s Homecoming,” she told Yahoo.

She and the friend attended Yardfest – the homecoming concert – and on her way to the dorms, the photographer TheSUNK randomly starts taking photos of her. She said:

After Yardfest ended, I began walking toward the dorms, when a photographer that goes by the name Steve ‘theSUNK’ Hall randomly started taking photos of me. While he was taking down my information, he said, “Today was a good day, and a couple of these photos have the potential to go viral.” I didn’t really think much of it, so I just smiled and went on about my day.

Anok Yai had no idea her photo would indeed go viral.

TheSUNK posted her photo on his Instagram and, gathering almost 10,000 likes, people commenting either assumed she was a model, or demanded someone gave her a modelling contract.

“It wasn’t until later that evening that I picked up my phone and found hundreds of Instagram notifications piling in,” Yai told Yahoo.

“Before all this happened, I had around 150 followers and was getting about 20 to 30 likes on each photo, and then suddenly, these numbers skyrocketed in a matter of hours.”

Now Yai has almost 25,000 followers and the post below has garnered almost 16,000 likes.

Hi Howard #howardhomecoming A post shared by Anok (änôk yī) (@anokyai) on Oct 21, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

See the Instagram post below :

Saw her right at the end of Yardfest. Stunning @anokyai #huhc #huhomecoming #theyard #fro #curlyhair #darkskin #sudanese A post shared by TheSUNK|The Shit U Need 2 Know (@thesunk) on Oct 21, 2017 at 2:56pm PDT

Yai also shared the photo above and it has gotten more than 20,000 likes and almost a thousand comments.

Big thank you to @thesunk for capturing this moment. Amazing photographer. Couldn't be happier A post shared by Anok (änôk yī) (@anokyai) on Oct 22, 2017 at 5:47am PDT

Howard showed me a great time. Was hesitant at first but it was definitely worth the trip lol shoutout to @msftsrep1 for dragging me to Washington. #IllMissYouHU 💋 A post shared by Anok (änôk yī) (@anokyai) on Oct 22, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Photo Credit: Instagram – @thesunk