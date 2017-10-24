Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei covers XpressAfrica Magazine’s latest Issue

In the latest edition of Xpressafrica, ace Ghanian actor Prince David Osei talks about how he broke into Hollywood, his first movie and life as a married Actor.
They also catch up with recent winners of Mr Ideal Nigeria 2017 as they share their thoughts on winning and why it felt important to them.
In models to watch out for, they have the amazing Zimbabwe-born South African Model Alan John and the beautiful Nigerian models Nel Udeh and Isabella.
Credit:
Ideal Models Editorial:
Photographer: James Jola photography
Assistant Creative Director: Otito Wilfred for House of Twitch
Prince David ‘s Cover:
Photographer -Envo photography
Styling – Adomako
Cover Graphics- Topha
Editor-in-chief/Publisher– Prince Agama