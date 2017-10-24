BellaNaija

Inspired!

Ghanaian actor Prince David Osei covers XpressAfrica Magazine’s latest Issue

24.10.2017 at By Leave a Comment

In the latest edition of Xpressafrica, ace Ghanian actor Prince David Osei talks about how he broke into Hollywood, his first movie and life as a married Actor.

They also catch up with recent winners of Mr Ideal Nigeria 2017 as they share their thoughts on winning and why it felt important to them.

In models to watch out for, they have the amazing Zimbabwe-born South African Model Alan John and the beautiful Nigerian models Nel Udeh and Isabella.

Credit:
Ideal Models Editorial:
Photographer: James Jola photography
Assistant Creative Director: Otito Wilfred for House of Twitch

Prince David ‘s Cover:
Photographer -Envo photography
Styling – Adomako
Cover Graphics- Topha
Editor-in-chief/Publisher– Prince Agama

Comment  0

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Movies & TV

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija