Jeff Akoh "is not my boyfriend o" – Bisola

Bisola Aiyeola, who had earlier announced that she is in a relationship with singer Jeff Akoh, has declared it as a publicity stunt.

Bisola shared a snippet of Jeff singing on her Instagram page which she captioned:

Now that we have your attention. Jeff’s album “Lokoja” drops worldwide this Friday the 27th of October. He is not my boyfriend o, (my eyes are still locked on Mr Elba and if that fails I carry my load to MHQ to settle down with the Don) but he could be yours ladies! Boy is fine and has the most amazing vocals! Na play we dey play o!

You know say #natheworkweywedeydo Go and preorder his album on all the digital platforms. For those who knew we were #uptosomething thank you for having faith I Love you. For those who have insulted us, make it up to us by buying/streaming/requesting his music when its out.

You can also follow him @jeff_akoh. While you wait, keep enjoying Water & Fire, #Shokolokobangoshe & #Gbadun ft @teamsalut
Bloggers, oya, spread this gospel with the same rapid fire you used on Saturday. #TMC #TMPL #BeTheMovement #TakeMeToLokoja
#wearethemovement
#lokoja

