We’re so Ready! Jidenna arrives Nigeria ahead of ‘Heineken Live Your Music’ Parties

We’re so hyped for this.

Jidenna has arrived Lagos ahead of the Heineken Live Your Music parties in Abuja and Lagos.

He will be performing on Friday, October 27, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja and on Saturday, October 28, at the Eko Atlantic in Lagos.

Jidenna was announced as host at a press cocktail for the 2017 Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week held at the Heineken House on Friday, October 13, by Franco Maria Maggi, Marketing Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

You can register HERE to get an invite to Heineken Live Your Music.

See photos of his arrival below:

We're so Ready! Jidenna arrives Nigeria ahead of Heineken Live Your Music Parties - BellaNaija

