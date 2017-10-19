BellaNaija

Music Takeover! Heineken unveils Jidenna as host of Heineken’s Live Your Music Parties in Abuja & Lagos

International premium beer brand, Heineken has unveiled Nigerian-American artiste, Jidenna as host of the 2017 Live Your Music parties set to hold in Abuja and Lagos.

Date: Friday, October 27th 2017.
Venue: Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Date: Saturday, October 28th 2017.
Venue: The Eko Atlantic, Victoria island.

This was announced by Franco Maria Maggi, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, at a press cocktail event for the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week (HLFDW) on Friday, October 13th, 2017.

Heineken Live Your Music, a global Heineken music platform built on the collective passion of consumers for experiencing music was a memorable experience last year, then hosted by T-Pain and top Nigerian Hypeman Do2dtun. This year promises to be even more exciting.

Speaking during the announcement, Franco Maggi said, “We’re excited to have Jidenna host the ultimate music experience – Heineken Live your Music this year. It’s a global platform that puts the spotlight on music fans as they share their experiences with others”

The Heineken Live Your Music is scheduled to hold in Abuja and Lagos. The Lagos party will also serve as the official after party of the Lagos Fashion and Design Week also sponsored by Heineken.

With a roll call of top Nigerian artistes and DJs, lights and special effects as well as the interactive music takeover sessions where attendees get to choose the music that plays, the Heineken Live Your Music party is surely going to be one not to miss.

