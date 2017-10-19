Litty60! Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun turns 60

Over the weekend, JamJam‘s grandpa, TeeBillz‘ dad Ibrahim Olatunji Balogun celebrated his 60th birthday.
Yes! You read that right, S-I-X-T-Y.
The businessman threw a big birthday party to celebrate his new age, which has Nollywood star Odunlade Adekola in attendance and the magnificent King Sunny Ade who gave an amazing live performance.
The event was planned by 2706 Events.
See photos from the event:
Watch:
Decor Highlights #Litty60
No, its not a Trad Wedding Afterparty! Its a 60th birthday party!! #Litty60 was LIT!!
Credit:
Event Planner: 2706 Events | @2706events.
Photography: @classiqueimagerystudios, @owoshawnyphotography, @tapstudios
Cake: @heladodelicia
Dessert: @sweetcravingsdessert
Decor:@btgdecor
Cinematography: @stormblastmedia
Band: @kingsunnyademusic
DJ:@djobiajent
Lights & Special Effects: @ibiyemiabayomi
