9 Mistakes to Avoid when Painting your Apartment

Whether you are a ‘DIY’er’ or you are hiring a painting pro, avoid these mistakes! You don’t want your hard work looking like a learner’s project. The tips listed below will save you from a weird painting situation.

For tip 1 and 2, do not assume your painter will tell you. Do it yourself.

Painting without research: Even if you are a “go with the flow” kind of person, don’t do it! You probably think all painting requires is dipping a brush in paint and rolling the roller. Errr. No! First you have to decide if you want to do it yourself or use a painting professional. Then you have to think about the colours you want to work with. Then the materials you need. Don’t roll without direction! Painting without protecting your things: Drip, Drip, Drip, Drop! That’s what is going to happen to your favourite couch. Before you start painting ensure you move your belongings to a safe place Or cover the immovable things with a drop cloth. Buying the wrong quality: Don’t shoot yourself in the foot! Don’t fall for this statement ‘Paint na paint’ don’t… ‘Paint no be paint’ it is different. After deciding the colours and design you want, choose the brand known for quality, Plascon. Not wearing an overall: Cover up when painting. You don’t want your hair or beards messed up. Not covering up dents, cracks and holes: You have to prepare the walls for painting. For a professional finish, you have to fill up dents and cracks with fillers. Then apply a primer for a smoother feel. You don’t want your walls looking unhealthy. If you not painting yourself, ensure your painter doesn’t skip this step. Painting without Primer: You know how ladies apply face primers on their face before applying their foundation and powder? It is exactly the same in painting. Primers hold everything together. It will help your paint stick better to the wall. Painting without Patern: If you are painting yourself. Please do not roll your brush aimlessly, roll your brush in an overlapping W pattern. Paint in a downwards motion to smoothen the drips. Also, start painting from the edges. Leaving the masked after painting: After painting, the first thing you should consider doing is unmasking the tapes. If the paint dries out before unmasking, you might chip off the edges of the paint. Take out the tape with care. Leaving the lid of the paint bucket open: If you going to use the remaining paint, make sure you cover the lids properly. If not, the paint dries out.

Save yourself from weird painting situations

