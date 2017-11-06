6 Amazing DIY Hacks on how to Choose the Perfect Paint Colours for your Office or Home

Colours can make or mar the appearance of your home or office. Your choice of colours should either promote creativity or enhance comfort. If your current wall situation isn’t sending these vibes to you, it’s time to change it.

Depending on the area you are trying to uplift, there are several colour/design hacks to try.

If you have photos or screenshots that describe what you want, then you can skip the steps highlighted for your home or office. Just show the professional painter or the paint vendor.

With the help of smart devices, you can search through photo sharing database like Pinterest, Instagram etc. Check it out, you’d be inspired.

If you’d rather create to your liking, here are some tips for you!

Hacks For Your Home:

Choose a theme – If you aren’t sure of the colours you want, you can highlight interior themes you like. Once you settle for a theme, choose colours related to the selected theme. Do you want a fantasy-themed bedroom you could consider fairytale like colours? Don’t forget to compliment with lacey bed curtains and dreamy sheets.

Mood influencers – Everyone wants that suiting and sexy feel in their bedrooms. Mood influencing colours work hand in hand with other room details. From appropriate lights to pillow arrangements. Every detail counts.

Use Safe colours – If you can’t decide what colours to use, go safely. Use cool colours. Cool colours are generally known to make you feel calm and relaxed while warm colours add energy and warmth to a room. You could use ivory for your living area and a low saturated shade of blue or pink for your bedroom.

Hacks For An Office Area:

Brand colours -The first set of colours to consider are your brand colours. These colours already represent what your company stands for. If your brand colours are too loud you can consider using cooler colours as the background.

Warm colours – For most companies, the go-to colours are between grey and off-white. White is neutral, however, can be very stark and harsh – an off-white is generally recommended. This is because these colours are very accommodating. When mixed with other colours, artworks and designs. Warm colours are known to evoke emotions of warmth.

Productive colours – The most productive colour according to Google is blue. Yes, there are different shades of blue and some would look totally disturbing on your wall. Go for low saturated blue shades. Other productive colours include ivory, white, low saturated grey etc. These colours will definitely trigger creativity.

Industry Colours: Every industry has its colours and symbols. Play around with the colours. If you not so sure of the outcome, check out the colours and designs your competitors are using.

If you can create a theme or colour tone by yourself, then you can paint your room yourself. Check out our guide on how to paint your room yourself HERE.

You really don’t have to be ‘badass’ to give your home or office a makeover.

For a free colour consultation and all your painting needs;

