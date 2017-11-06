Always #AskSproxil: Beware of Fake Products to Protect yourself and your Loved Ones

Counterfeit Products are more rampant in the market than you think. Especially because of the recession, consumers are more likely to go for cheaper products without questioning their authenticity. Fake or adulterated medicine, cosmetics, lubricants or agrochemical products can have fatal consequences, and even if they do not have any negative effects, you have just been conned out of your money into buying a substandard product.

So how do you protect yourself? Here are a few tips:

The packaging looks different – Most brands often run adverts to let consumers know when they change the packaging of the product. So if you walk into a store and the product looks entirely different, try to research before you buy it. Sometimes, counterfeiters create a flashier version of the product packaging so consumers are tricked into thinking must be a rebranded version of the original product.

The product is suddenly cheaper – If the same product you usually buy for 3,000 Naira suddenly costs 1,700, and the store, manufacturer are not running a promo, you should be cautious.

The product name is slightly different -For example, if the product you usually buy is called ‘Neurotene’, and you see a product that looks exactly like it but is called ‘Neurotein’, you should be careful. Sometimes counterfeiters deliberately use packaging and product names that are a slight variation on the popular products in the market such that consumers who aren’t observant will not notice.

It is an antimalarial or antibiotic product, and it has no scratch panel – In 2010, NAFDAC mandated the use of authentication labels for all anti-malarial and antibiotic products. If you are buying medicine in any of these categories, always look for the scratch panel, text the unique pin to the shortcode specified and confirm that it is authentic before you use.

The most important tip is to verify before you buy – To explain the importance of product authentication in keeping you and your loved ones safe, we have created this short video. It’s less than two minutes long to watch and may save your life or that of a loved one someday. Watch below:

