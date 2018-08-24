BellaNaija

NAFDAC “has permitted Krispy Kreme to reopen & continue business” – CPC

The National Agency for Food, Drug, Administration and Control (NAFDAC), “has permitted Krispy Kreme (Doughnuts) to reopen and continue its business,” a statement by the Consumers Protection Council (CPC) has said.

Krispy Kreme’s Victoria Island, Lagos branch was shut down on August 8th following a quality inspection exercise conducted by NAFDAC and CPC. CPC said the doughnut shop was found to be using expired products.

In the statement signed by its director general, Babatunde Irukera, CPC said that Krispy Kreme’s operations have met safety standards hence the decision to allow them resume operations.

