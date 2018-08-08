CPC shuts down Krispy Kreme in V.I, Lagos over use of Expired Products

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC) and NAFDAC shut down the Victoria Island branch of Krispy Kreme on Wednesday.
The CPC shared the news on their Twitter page, revealing that they, together with NAFDAC, conducted a quality inspection on the products, facilities and operations of the doughnut shop.
Director General of the CPC, Tunde Irukera, was part of the team on the scene.
The team discovered that the raw materials used by the confectionery are past their expiry dates.
Photo Credit: @CPCNig
