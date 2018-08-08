Senator Akpabio officially leaves PDP for APC | Watch

Akwa Ibom Senator and former governor Godswill Akpabio has officially left the People Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akpabio had visited President Muhammadu Buhari who is on vacation in London and it had been revealed the former governor intends to join the ruling party.

He had also resigned from his position as the Senate Minority Leader on Tuesday.

The APC had held a rally in Akwa Ibom announcing Akpabio’s defection to the party, Channels reports.

