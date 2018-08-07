Akpabio Resigns as Senate Minority Leader

Amidst an alleged move to impeach the Senate President Bukola Saraki, the senate minority leader Godswill Akpabio has released a letter announcing his resignation.

In the letter dated 4th August, 2018 and addressed to the Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, Akpabio thanked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the opportunity to lead the party. He however did not reveal the reason for his resignation.

There are reports that the former Akwa Ibom governor will be decamping to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday.

Photo Credit: @ogundamisi