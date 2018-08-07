Widow of Man who saved 13 People from Drowning thanks Nigerians for Support | Watch

Joseph Blankson had saved 13 people from drowning in Rivers State after the boat he was in capsized into the river.
He had pulled the 13 people one by one out of the river and while trying to save the 14th, the hero, exhausted, tragically drowned.
Joseph ended up being the only casualty in the boat accident, the Rivers State Police Command revealed, as others dove in to save the drowning people.
Nigerians had quickly rallied around Joseph’s family – his widow and 2 children – hoping to help support after Joseph’s passing.
Mercy Blankson, Joseph’s widow, has thanked Nigerians for their support while explaining just how she can be reached.
She provided her Facebook and Instagram usernames, her email address, and her bank account details:
Facebook: Mercy C Blankson
Instagram: @still_schoochies
Email: [email protected]
Bank Account: Chika C Nwankwo, 0114367078, GTBank.
Watch her speak to Tushspott below:
No greater love…
wow may his soul rest in perfect peace, he is a great hero .he deserves a national award, we need to celebate such selfless acts of kindness and bravery .
Indeed…what a MAN!!
PLEASE lets rally round his widow and support.
God bless them.
My heart is heavy. What a hero, this is a true hero because he truly practiced, exemplified what Jesus said in the Bible. He laid down his life for others.
May he rest in perfect peace. God’s divine grace, favor and love be upon his beautiful wife and children.
This made me have more hope in humanity and Nigerians.
Wow, what a valiant man. I had lost faith in humanity until I read this news. May his gentle soul rest in peace, and may God grant his family, the fortitude to bear his loss. Hope my fellow Nigerians and I can rally round and support his widow both financially and mentally.
Ohh so sad! A typical example of dying for another man!