Widow of Man who saved 13 People from Drowning thanks Nigerians for Support | Watch

Joseph Blankson had saved 13 people from drowning in Rivers State after the boat he was in capsized into the river.

He had pulled the 13 people one by one out of the river and while trying to save the 14th, the hero, exhausted, tragically drowned.

Joseph ended up being the only casualty in the boat accident, the Rivers State Police Command revealed, as others dove in to save the drowning people.

Nigerians had quickly rallied around Joseph’s family – his widow and 2 children – hoping to help support after Joseph’s passing.

Mercy Blankson, Joseph’s widow, has thanked Nigerians for their support while explaining just how she can be reached.

She provided her Facebook and Instagram usernames, her email address, and her bank account details:

Facebook: Mercy C Blankson

Instagram: @still_schoochies

Email: [email protected]

Bank Account: Chika C Nwankwo, 0114367078, GTBank.

