Innovation, Creativity and Disruptive Conversations at TEDxLagos Supported by Union Bank

On Saturday, 18th of August, the city of Lagos will play host to a gathering of some of Nigeria’s finest minds; entrepreneurs and social entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators and reformers, at the TEDxLagos event themed Spotlight.

The event will hold at the MUSON Centre, Onikan, and will draw members of the TEDxLagos and international TED communities as well as thought leaders across various sectors to share inspiring ideas that will encourage decisive action for the benefit of the society.

The exciting lineup of speakers includes Africa’s first female Skeleton athlete at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Simi Adeagbo; Disability Advocate, Tope Okupe and Art Consultant and Founder of Art X, Tokini Peterside. Popular comedian Bovi will also be on hand to add more flavour to the event as the event compere.

As part of activities for the day, Union Bank, co-sponsors of the event, will host an interactive workshop to discuss the recently unveiled ‘Next100 Fund’; an initiative to galvanize definite action by private sector participants and Nigerian citizens at large towards the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), placing the country on an accelerated path to development and prosperity.

BellaNaija will bring you updates on the adventure so look out for it! Registration for TEDxLagos is still on. Get your tickets here and get set for a day of inspiring talks and ideas!

