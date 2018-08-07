BellaNaija

DSS blocks entrance to National Assembly as Pro-Buhari Senators allegedly attempt removing Saraki

07.08.2018 at By 10 Comments

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday blocked all entrances into the National Assembly, barring opposition senators from making their way in.

Videos shared on social media showed the DSS officials holding the fort at the entrance while the opposition senators tried to make their way in.

The staff of the National Assembly were also according to Premium Times turned back.

Premium Times reports that 30 pro-Buhari Senators met with the director general of the DSS, Lawal Daura, overnight.

The meeting, and the siege, are said to be to aid the pro-Buhari senators from removing Bukola Saraki who defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from his role as Senate President.

See videos from the siege

Photo CreditPremium Times

10 Comments on DSS blocks entrance to National Assembly as Pro-Buhari Senators allegedly attempt removing Saraki
  • VIKY August 7, 2018 at 10:21 am

    MAD PEOPLE EVERYWHERE

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Fear Fear Boy August 7, 2018 at 10:39 am

    That woman is brave…. with Nigeria’s military’s reckless precedence of shooting and asking questions later, Fear catch me for her o…. she is a G!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • tired Nigerian August 7, 2018 at 11:29 am

    2 comments? but if its wedding now people’s mouth will be running like tap. this one that concerns your future nobody is bothered. na here we all dey

    Love this! 11 Reply
    • by_stander August 7, 2018 at 3:04 pm

      So, are you suggesting that a wedding doesn’t count or concern someone’s future? Do you think people don’t have lives to live or that they exist for your benefit?

      You think people must always have their lives interrupted by the domino effects caused by others (*plenty of edits made here*)?

      Maybe you have not seen people get married and give birth in a war zone or maybe you assume the problem you are facing as a N20k minimum wage society is more complex than it actually is.

      Maybe you would use being stock there as a punishment as well.

      Love this! 1 Reply
  • Mamamia August 7, 2018 at 12:39 pm

    What a shame of a country… we need to pull a Zimbabwe on all of them both APC and PDP are the same and why is Osinbajo still Vice President is this not enough reason for you to resign?

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Anon August 7, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    If Saraki is removed, what problem does it solve?

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • See August 7, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    When I saw ‘DSS blocks entrance to National Assembly’ first thing that crossed my mind was “Ah, did they receive intel on a bomb or something?” until I saw the rest of the headline and I reminded myself that this is Nigeria. Really sick and really sad.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Baybie August 7, 2018 at 1:28 pm

    Since they don’t know how to solve any real problems, they become entertainers! Awon werey

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • by_stander August 7, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    The biggest influence Accountants and Lawyers have on the N20k minimum wage society is at this legislative body.

    They have more influence here than they have in their bedroom and bathroom combined.

    The first step for any serious President that wants to move the country forward and resort balance, is to put that power in-check by reviewing every single piece of legislation concerning private enterprises and remove the monopoly held by Lawyers and Accountants against the people..

    They have systematically/effectively written a Slave Act, which enslaves every single person to their profession and strips people of their inalienable rights.

    The rest of what you see in the N20k minimum wage society is just the domino effect of that.

    Love this! 0 Reply
