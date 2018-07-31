Senate President Bukola Saraki decamps from APC

Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced that he’s left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki made this known in a Tweet on Tuesday. He wrote:

I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

