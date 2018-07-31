BellaNaija

Senate President Bukola Saraki decamps from APC

31.07.2018

Bukola Saraki

Senate President Bukola Saraki has announced that he’s left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Saraki made this known in a Tweet on Tuesday. He wrote:

I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

See below:

 

4 Comments on Senate President Bukola Saraki decamps from APC
  • Oketa Chima Nelson July 31, 2018 at 7:03 pm

    Thats A Squar Peg In A Squar Hole; You Are Not Fit In Their Ideology.

    Love this! 4 Reply
  • DayoI July 31, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Thanks for the info bro! Will make sure to add that on to the list of things I give a hoot about.

    Love this! 10 Reply
  • omomo July 31, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    ok noted….when pdp falls out with you you again…. you port again

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • Saywhatnow July 31, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Issa game of Chess baby…if you know, you know!

    Love this! 6 Reply
