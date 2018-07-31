This Zimbabwean could be the first Black African to race in Formula 1

Axcil Jefferies is a 24-year-old Zimbabwean racing driver hoping to make it to the world’s biggest stage of motor racing – Formula 1.

Axcil began his career in motorsport at the age of 6 and has worked his way up to the Formula Two Championship where he has finished consistently in the top ten.

In 2017, Axcil won the prestigious Lamborgini Super Trofeo Championship Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and came 2nd in the World Finals in a grid of 67 cars.

Axcil is hoping he can make it to the Formula 1, telling BBC:

We’re just waiting for the right opportunity to help us. Whether that’s financial backing from a company in Africa, or Formula 1 turning arund and really pushing to have an African compete.

His dream of breaking through to Formula 1 will never fade away, he says, and we really hope his dream comes true.

Photo Credit: axcil