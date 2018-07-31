This Zimbabwean could be the first Black African to race in Formula 1

Axcil Jefferies is a 24-year-old Zimbabwean racing driver hoping to make it to the world’s biggest stage of motor racing – Formula 1.
Axcil began his career in motorsport at the age of 6 and has worked his way up to the Formula Two Championship where he has finished consistently in the top ten.
In 2017, Axcil won the prestigious Lamborgini Super Trofeo Championship Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi and came 2nd in the World Finals in a grid of 67 cars.
Axcil is hoping he can make it to the Formula 1, telling BBC:
We’re just waiting for the right opportunity to help us. Whether that’s financial backing from a company in Africa, or Formula 1 turning arund and really pushing to have an African compete.
His dream of breaking through to Formula 1 will never fade away, he says, and we really hope his dream comes true.
Photo Credit: axcil
bella, you need to start allowing us comment in emoji, memes and gifs. because there are some post that words cant just express how we feel or look
Lmaaaaoooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!
First black African? Aint all or most Africans black ? how about just first African? lol
South Africa has produced many drivers
Good for him. but the sport never became big in Nigeria and I doubt the interest level in Nigeria will be high even if he competes.
Good luck!
STOP CALLING THESE PEOPLE BLACKS… THAT IS AN AMERICAN MENTALITY BECAUSE OF RACISM.. HE IS NOT BLACK , AND HE IS NOT WHITE EITHER.. HE IS MIXED.. THAT IS WHAT HE IS.. IN AMERICA WHEN YOU HAVE EVEN 1 PERCENT OF BLACK THEY SAY YOU ARE BLACK.. HE IS NOT.. MY NEPHEWS AND NIECES ARE LIKE HIM.. I DONT CONSIDER THEM BLACKS THEY ARE MIXED.. I AM THE ONE WHO IS BLACK, THEIR MUM IS BLACK BUT NOT THEM.. WE CAN CALL OURSELVES FULL BLODDED NIGERIANS ..
Thank you my SISTER!
I look the picture Taya . This boy is not Black o!!!