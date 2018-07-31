Governor Ahmed of Kwara state defects to PDP from APC

The recent spree of decamping continues as the Governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed has announced via his official Twitter account that he is leaving the ruling APC for PDP.

This announcement was made not long after the Senate President Bukola Saraki announced that he is leaving the APC

According to the Governor’s tweet, the decision to decamp was made ‘in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state’… He goes on to say that: ‘I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectation s of my people.’

See his tweet below:

Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people. — Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed (@AbdulfataAhmed) July 31, 2018