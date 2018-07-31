Governor Ahmed of Kwara state defects to PDP from APC

The recent spree of decamping continues as the Governor of Kwara state Abdulfatah Ahmed has announced via his official Twitter account that he is leaving the ruling APC for PDP.
This announcement was made not long after the Senate President Bukola Saraki announced that he is leaving the APC
According to the Governor’s tweet, the decision to decamp was made ‘in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state’… He goes on to say that: ‘I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectation s of my people.’
See his tweet below:
Following consultations and in response to calls by major stakeholders in the state, I have moved to the PDP as APC can no longer serve as a platform for achieving the aspirations and expectations of my people.
— Alh Abdulfatah Ahmed (@AbdulfataAhmed) July 31, 2018
Which one is “stake holders” abeg. Just say Saraki left, so you followed. We’re not here for BS anymore.
All this recycling that you politicians keep doing shaa. One day you’ll all be biodegradable, then we can rest. #lamejoke
As in ehn…politicians have nothing they believe in except their pocket and interest so he should have simply said “my godfather left so i had to follow” we understand…..ultimately The joke will still be on perpetually gullible nigerians
What difference does it make. What are the ideological differences between the PDP and APC? Do you even know what the aspirations and expectations of your people are? My friend go and sit down.