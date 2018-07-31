BellaNaija

Buhari announced as ECOWAS Chairman

31.07.2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has been revealed to be the new chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Buhari was elected president at the 53rd ordinary session of the ECOWAS Summit of Heads of State and Government in Lome, Togo.

Personal Assistant to the President, Bashir Ahmad revealed this on Twitter, writing:

JUST IN: President @MBuhari emerges as the new Chairman of the ECOWAS.

The Nigerian president replaces Faure Gnassingbe of Togo.

