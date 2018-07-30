President Buhari arrives Togo for ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lome, the capital of Togo, for the ECOWAS/ECCAS summit.

The president is, according to Vanguard expected to attend two high-level meetings aimed at forging strategies to defeat terrorism and other trans-border criminal activities in West African states.

The Nigerian delegation will also participate in a meeting on a single currency for ECOWAS with the deadline of 2020.

The president was received by the Togolese president Faure Gnassingbe.

See photos from his arrival