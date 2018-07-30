President Buhari arrives Togo for ECOWAS/ECCAS Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lome, the capital of Togo, for the ECOWAS/ECCAS summit.
The president is, according to Vanguard expected to attend two high-level meetings aimed at forging strategies to defeat terrorism and other trans-border criminal activities in West African states.
The Nigerian delegation will also participate in a meeting on a single currency for ECOWAS with the deadline of 2020.
The president was received by the Togolese president Faure Gnassingbe.
Olabisi Ajala President! Baba, if you want to fly around so badly, try visiting the victims of ‘herdsmen’ slaughter in Benue, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, etc. Do your primary job!