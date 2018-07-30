“Let your daughter be happy, please” – Chrissy Teigen tells Meghan Markle’s Dad

Chrissy Teigen has reacted to the recent comments made by Thomas Markle father to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

In an interview with The Mail On Sunday, Thomas had a lot to say about his daughter, disclosing that she has now cut him out of her life.

According to the Daily Mail the 74 year old said:

‘I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.’

‘The men in my family rarely live over 80 so I’d be surprised if I had another ten years. I could die tomorrow.’

‘I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.

‘Teigen is however having none of that, the mom who is known for speaking her mind tweeted a side by side image of the article with the caption:

“This guy … This guy sucks,” she wrote. “What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”

See the tweet below:

this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018