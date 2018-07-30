“Let your daughter be happy, please” – Chrissy Teigen tells Meghan Markle’s Dad

Chrissy Teigen has reacted to the recent comments made by Thomas Markle father to Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.
In an interview with The Mail On Sunday, Thomas had a lot to say about his daughter, disclosing that she has now cut him out of her life.
According to the Daily Mail the 74 year old said:
‘I’m really hurt that she’s cut me off completely. I used to have a phone number and text number for her personal aides at the Palace, but after I said a few critical words about the Royal Family changing Meghan, they cut me off.’
‘The men in my family rarely live over 80 so I’d be surprised if I had another ten years. I could die tomorrow.’
‘I refuse to stay quiet. What riles me is Meghan’s sense of superiority. She’d be nothing without me. I made her the Duchess she is today. Everything that Meghan is, I made her.
‘Teigen is however having none of that, the mom who is known for speaking her mind tweeted a side by side image of the article with the caption:
“This guy … This guy sucks,” she wrote. “What is wrong with him? Let your daughter be happy, please. This is embarrassing.”
this guy…this guy sucks. what is wrong with him? let your daughter be happy, please. this is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/FADsBT5sfX
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 28, 2018
Completely and utterly embarrassing. He is a total disgrace to himself. Can he just crawl into a deep dark hole and never come back? Seems the white side of Meghan’s family is filled with scumbags. Well done to Meghan for cutting her so-called father off. He’s such an agbaya.
Chrissy professional reactor.
The same way you are free to rant on twitter every time, let him speak.
Chrissy doesn’t know all that happened and so do we.
I disagree, her father has said and done enough and right now he needs to bear the consequences of his actions.i really don’t see how continuously venting with every opportunity he gets will help to repair his relationship with his daughter. He really needs to call down.
@ Ene, While I do agree that Ms. Teigen tends to react to everything and while we are all entitled to our opinion. The lame argument of “we all don’t know what happened” does not hold water here, I am afraid.
While there are 2 sides to a story, the truth is, from this dude’s side i.e her father’s side (who is the one telling the story). He looks not just bad but awful!!! Very awful, and that is from his own side of the story alone. Hearing Meghan’s, I am certain will only put the man in a more terrible light, that is. If that were even possible.
Dude is now a clown, imagine declaring “i made her duchess, without me she would be nothing”. No, I don’t need to know what transpired in the past between those 2 to know this man is not about having a better relationship with his daughter. More about what he can gain with a huge dose of a ridiculous sense of entitlement to boot as well.
Imagine ” i made her duchess. Everything she is i made her” IRONICALLY he says shes the one with the SUPERIORITY COMPLEX.
The sperm he contibuted to her life ..he didnt even give that to himself. The GOD OF THE UNIVERSE doesnt even talk like this.
Its very obvious Meghan’s dad is nasty
Please let your daughter be happy.
NASTY?
If you watch Meghan Markle’s UN Women speech from 2015 she is addressing her father, he encouraged her to change the world and there should be more men like him in the world, she thanks him.. fast forward two years, she thanks Harry for encouraging her to change the world and be a feminist. Doesn´t remember her Dad anymore! Ultimate fake social climbing hypocrite!
If he loves the daughter as he says, he will respect her and let her be happy
She should call him, you can’t use the platform you have to be crusading peace, love and tolerance when your own home is in disarray!!!!
The whole fiasco has been badly managed since the Queen dismissed her personal secretaries. They would have put a gag on the man long before the wedding and kept him cushy not isolated from the palace & at the prey of media vultures. Bad PR all around.
Back to Megan, I mean the man isn’t some ex-con abusive nutjob that deserves to be cut-off. You can’t say he was an absent father because pre-Harry she spoke fondly of him and he was clearly there throughout her life.
Yes he did contribute to putting her in a position to meet the prince & become a Duchess- she was the only one of children who was privately educated and went to college putting her in the right network. The beef with the other two siblings has been long in the works – they were angry that their father broke the bank for Meghan’s education & upbringing and continued to support her as a jobbing actress. They blame her for bankrupting their dad, how true that is I don’t know but you can clearly tell they didn’t benefit from the same education. Her paternal uncles gave her her first professional break plus her dad used his contacts to get her leg in the media door. Up to the wedding she made it seem they were in contact only for the man to say she hasn’t even bothered to call him since the wedding? It’s disgraceful, she should contact her father, and silence him.