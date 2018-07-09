It’s Laughable to say Saraki & I were Involved in #OffaRobbery – Kwara Governor | WATCH

BellaNaija

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara has once again denied him or Senate President Bukola Saraki‘s involvement in the Offa Robbery incident that claimed dozens of lives.

A suspect had indicted the duo during investigations, with a photo of one of Ahmed’s aides with one of the suspects surfacing online.

Governor Ahmed said it is laughable to link them to the crime as it will be counter-productive to his role as a governor to improve the commercial activities as well as the standard of living of residents.

Watch:

  • omo ajorosun July 10, 2018 at 10:47 am

    BN,

    Please get your content right before you get sued for defamation. What do you mean by ” A suspect had indicted the duo during investigations, with a photo of one of Ahmed’s aides with one of the suspects surfacing online”? You insinuate that the suspect indicted them as their sponsors in the robbery, which is not the case.

    The suspect said he knew them. The suspect never said they were sponsored or sent by Saraki and Ahmed on the robbery operation.

  • gideon clever July 13, 2018 at 2:08 am

    I thought we were done with this story he was never in it and will never be

