Trace in the City kicks off in Abuja with Reekado Banks, MC Jimmie, DJ Factor & lots of Freebies from Infinix Mobile

The mega 7-city concert and series of cinema/mall activations happening in selected locations across Nigeria called Trace in the City touched base in Abuja, the centre of unity on August 20th, 2018 and persons whom were present went home with smiles on their faces stemming from hours of unadulterated fun, music and entertainment.

The Main campus convocation ground, University of Abuja was lit up with energetic music performances from the likes of Reekado banks who kept fans astonished dishing out one hit song after the other while MC Jimmie kept the crowd hyped and DJ Factor’s delightful mixes made sure the fans stayed on their feet with their dancing shoes constantly in use.

Proud supporters of Trace in the City, Infinix Mobility were also on ground ensuring fans not only walked away from the venue having the time of their lives watching some of Nigeria’s biggest and brightest fans perform live but also gifted branded items to attendees who participated and won games anchored by MC Jimmie on stage.

Ecstatic attendees could also be seen at the Infinix stand all eager to have a first-hand feel of smartphones such as the Hot 6/Hot 6 Pro, Beyond Intelligent Note 5, Smart 2/Smart 2 Pro and the recently launched Hot S3X.

It was an occasion to savour for a lifetime and It doesn’t end there as Trace in the City would be present in other cities soon.

See Details below

Calabar: Tuesday, August 28th

Port-Harcourt: Friday, August 31st

Benin: Tuesday, September 4th

Ibadan: Saturday, September 15th and finally ends in Lagos.

You don’t want to miss this.

Visit Infinix Mobility Limited Facebook, Twitter , Instagram & XClub platforms for more information on this and more as you could also be part of Trace in the City and go home with exciting gifts courtesy Infinix Mobility.

Check out more photos from Trace in the City Abuja Edition, Proudly supported by Infinix Mobility

Sponsored Content