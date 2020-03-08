Nigerian Wine, Spirit Producers commits N170 million Stop Underage & Reckless Drinking

DIBAN the umbrella body of the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria as part of their corporate social responsibility has launched a 170 million naira advocacy campaign against irresponsible and underage drinking of alcohol.

This plan involves the heavy use of radio, billboards and social media to propagate the carefully crafted messages which are expected to cause a behavioral change in consumers

The Chairman of the association, Chief (Engr.) Patrick Anegbe said:

“Our goal is that anyone below the age of 18 years must not drink alcohol and even the adults who want to drink must drink responsibly. We are socially responsible and that is why we are saying the underaged must be protected, even if our bottom line is affected.”

This advocacy campaign (which is in its second phase) will be done in strong collaboration with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) as well as the Ministry of Health, with over 100 million Nigerians targeted.

————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

Sponsored Content