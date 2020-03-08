Connect with us

Nollywood Promotions

‘Papa Ajasco’ is back again as King Bondu Alaska

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#BNMovieFeature: We are Celebrating International Women’s Month with Women-Produced Movies | WATCH Emem Isong’s “Lagos Cougars”

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Here! WATCH Episode 4 of "Skinny Girl in Transit" - 'After the Blues'

Movies & TV Nollywood

Segilola Ogidan's Directorial Debut "Tainted Canvas" Premieres at Sedona International Film Festival 👏🏾

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Let’s Brief You About Netflix's Upcoming First Nigerian Original Series

Movies & TV Nollywood

Veteran Nollywood Actor Pa Kasumu is Dead 💔

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Our #BNMovieFeature issa Throwback! WATCH Obi Emelonye's "Onye Ozi (The Messenger)"

Nollywood Scoop Sweet Spot

Tomi Odunsi & Seun Fadina are Proud Parents to a Baby Boy!

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Diane Russet is Sending a Strong Message with the Short Film "Bayi" | WATCH the Trailer

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

It's Friday & Another Episode of "Skinny Girl in Transit" is HERE!

Nollywood

‘Papa Ajasco’ is back again as King Bondu Alaska

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

King Bondu Alaska

Meet Ayoyinka Abiodun as King Bondu Alaska is a well-known feared and respected King in his community. His judgment is final, and his ways are corny. He gives judgments for the betterment of the community but mainly for his own personal interests. He takes advantage of every given situation and exploits his people. Every opportunity is an open door for monetary rewards for himself.

Watch this episode below and don’t forget to subscribe:

Kindly follow him on all social media: @kingbondualaska


—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————
Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Celebrating Some of the Amazing Women Who Contribute to BellaNaija

Atoke: The Woman Whose Name I Was Given

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: The Walls In Your Head

Chude Jideonwo’s 5 lessons at 35: Power Corrupts

Chioma Ozoemelam: Protecting Yourself in the Midst of a Pandemic

Advertisement
css.php