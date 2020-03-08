Connect with us

TechPlus celebrates African Female Change Makers & Innovates to commemorate 2020 International Women's Day♀︎

All over the world today, women are been celebrated.

It is no longer news, that women play a major in our present-day society.

To commemorate this years’ International Women’s Day (March 8th), we at TechPlus have identified a few African women, who have excelled in their fields, redefined success by impact and have scaled through many difficult hurdles to shatter the ceiling glass.

TechPlus International Women’s Day

The list is endless, but please join us in celebrating these women.

We at TechPlus say well done; keep doing the great work.

Visit @techplusng on Instagram today.
