US President Donald Trump has described the texas church shooter as a “very deranged individual” at a press briefing

26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley had on Sunday opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people in Japan.

According to the New York Times, Kelley was dressed in all black with a ballistic vest strapped to his chest, and a Ruger AR-556 rifle, with which he shot at the worshipers.

Among the dead are several children, including a 5-year-old and the 14-year-old daughter of the pastor.

After Kelley left the church, he was shot at by an armed local, and he fled.

Locals gave chase to the next county, Guadalupe County, where Kelley crashed his car. He was found dead inside.

20 individuals are said to have been injured, and of the 26 dead, 23 were inside the church, 2 outside, and the last died later in a hospital.

While several persons are calling for gun control laws to curb what is now a recurrent incident, Trump has said the shooting isn’t a “guns situation,” but a “mental health problem at the highest level.”

“It’s a very very sad event,” he added.

