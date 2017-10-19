Why we initially turned down VC funding and bootstrapped to $1 million in revenue – Kendall Ananyi talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Hi BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Kendall Ananyi, co-founder of Tizeti, operating as wifi.com.ng, which provides unlimited uncapped internet to users for less than $25 per month, is the guest on this episode.

Ananyi, a former engineer with Exxonmobil, started Wifi.com.ng to solve a personal problem – he wanted unlimited and fast internet.

On this episode, Ananyi teaches how to turn a personal problem into a business opportunity, how to go after and actualize an audacious goal, why they turned down $1m VC funding, and how they got into Y Combinator.

A few days after this conversation was recorded, Ananyi announced Wifi.com.ng just closed $2.1 million in seed funding to extend Wifi services across Nigeria. It was one of the biggest seed funding for startups in Africa.

Listen to the episode below: