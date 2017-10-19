BellaNaija

Why we initially turned down VC funding and bootstrapped to $1 million in revenue – Kendall Ananyi talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

Kendall Ananyi, co-founder of Tizeti, operating as wifi.com.ng, which provides unlimited uncapped internet to users for less than $25 per month, is the guest on this episode.

Ananyi, a former engineer with Exxonmobil, started Wifi.com.ng to solve a personal problem – he wanted unlimited and fast internet.

On this episode, Ananyi teaches how to turn a personal problem into a business opportunity, how to go after and actualize an audacious goal, why they turned down $1m VC funding, and how they got into Y Combinator.

A few days after this conversation was recorded, Ananyi announced Wifi.com.ng just closed $2.1 million in seed funding to extend Wifi services across Nigeria. It was one of the biggest seed funding for startups in Africa.

Listen to the episode below:

