Kevin Hart turns Cheating Scandal into a Joke to Promote Tour | WATCH

We all predicted it, and so it is.

Comedian Kevin Hart is making his cheating scandal into a joke to promote his tour – the Irresponsible Tour.

The comedian posted a video on Instagram, of different versions of himself – the actor, mogul, author, pops, and so on – telling Kevin the comedian just what he’s doing wrong.

He wrote:

In 2 Days the 1st leg of my Irresponsible tour tickets will be on sale people. Here is a 60sec clip of The Kevin’s Conversation with Kevin….Im dropping the 4min video on Friday!!!!! Let’s gooooooooo…. #IrresponsibleTour#comedicrockstarshit ONCE AGAIN THIS IS JUST THE 1st LEG OF MY TOUR….THE 2nd ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE THE REST OF THE DOMESTIC DATES & THE 3rd WILL BE THE INTERNATIONAL!!!! I AM GOING EVERYWHERE DAMN IT!!!!!! #irresponsibletour

Se the video below: