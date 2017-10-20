Kwesé announces the launch of its Entertainment & Sports Television Network Kwesé TV

Africa’s dynamic broadcaster Kwesé today announced the launch of its entertainment and sports television network Kwese TV in Nigeria. The launch of Kwesé TV brings the very best in premium entertainment, international and African series and movies, award-winning children’s entertainment channels, up to-the-minute news and a diverse mix of exclusive channels for the entire family to enjoy.

“We are excited to launch our dynamic content business in Nigeria, a market that we know is hungry for a compelling alternative pay TV network. At Kwesé we pride ourselves in having selected a strong general entertainment and sports programming line-up which we believe will be well received by viewers of all ages – kids, young adults, men and women, alike,” expressed Elizabeth Amkpa, General Manager Kwesé TV Nigeria. “Our business is premised on the concept of TV anywhere and everywhere. This means we have made our premium content easily accessible across a number of platforms namely linear TV, mobile and digital platforms, providing unlimited viewing options for our subscribers.”

Kwesé is at the forefront of innovation through pioneering ground-breaking payment options that offer flexibility and convenience in the industry.

“With Kwesé, content is not only accessible through our multi-platform service, but also through a revolutionary payment model. We have pioneered ‘pay-as-you-watch’ subscription packages for premium programming which enables consumers to purchase three and seven day subscriptions at N990 and N1,850 respectively, as well as a 30 day subscription option for only N6,275,” added Amkpa.

Subscribing to Kwesé TV is as simple as visiting a Kwesé branded store and purchasing a satellite dish and decoder combo for N10,960 inclusive of installation. What’s more, your first month’s (30 day) subscription to Kwesé TV’s full entertainment and sports bouquet is free! After expiration of this free 30 day pass, Kwesé audiences can continue to enjoy exceptional quality programming at an affordable price of just N6,275 per 30 day pass.

The full Kwesé TV bouquet offers over 65 channels of pure entertainment with well-known international channels such as CNN International, DreamWorks, DTX, ESPN, VICELAND, Diddy’s REVOLT TV and home-grown channels such as Channels TV, TVC News and NTA.

What’s more, Kwesé subscribers can also enjoy an always on programme offering on their Kwesé TV decoders. The always on offering features selected free-to-air channels, which form part of Kwesé’s programming line-up, which remain available for viewing on you decoder even with a lapsed subscription. This means Nigerian audiences can remain connected to Kwesé with channels such as Africa News, Flow TV, NTA, Islam TV and of course Kwesé Free Sports.

Kwesé also prides itself in being the exclusive broadcast partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in sub-Saharan Africa. Sport lovers can look forward to live action, weekly previews and highlights from the NBA, international boxing (including exclusive coverage of all Anthony Joshua fights), IAAF World Championships and the National Football League among other sports, on Kwesé Sports 1, Kwesé Sports 2 and Kwesé Free Sports which was first introduced to Nigerian audiences in earlier this year. Kwesé Free Sports is Africa’s largest and first Pan-African free-to-air TV channel available in 25 countries providing premium sporting content to sports fans for free. The channel holds exclusive free-to-air rights to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and the Premier League.

Viewers looking for premium lifestyle channels can enjoy telenovelas on Passion and Zee Bollynova, exciting Nollywood movies and series on African Movie Channel, African Movie Channel Series and Kwesé Movies 3 which is dedicated to showcasing original African movies. The little ones in the family can look forward to a wide array of kiddies’ channels including Boomerang, CBeebies, Cartoon Network, Jim Jam and the Kwesé exclusive Toonami for superhero fans.

There is something for everyone on Kwesé TV. To find out how and where you can subscribe to Kwesé visit www.kwese.com for more information.

