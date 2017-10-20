BellaNaija

Nivea responds to Backlash over Billboard with tagline “For visibly fairer skin”

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG had in an Instagram post called out personal care brand Nivea for an ad campaign promoting a “fairer skin.”

The ad, for the brand’s lotion, featuring former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Omowunmi Akinnifesi, has as its tagline: “For visibly fairer skin.”

Fuse ODG had asked that the billboard be taken down all over Africa, else people would do it for the brand.

However, in a post on Facebook, Nivea has said hey had no intention to “to demean or glorify any person’s needs or preferences in skin care.”

“We respect every consumer’s right to choose products according to their personal preferences,” the brand said, possibly highlighting the fact that some people in this part of the world actually do seek a fairer skin.

We in no way mean to demean or glorify any person's preferences in skincare - Nivea on Criticized Ad - BellaNaija

Fuse ODG however responded to Nivea’s statement saying that the company missed the point of the backlash. Fuse ODG said people do not have a problem with the product Nivea is selling, but the “ideal” that beauty comes in a “fair” or “light” skin.

  Udegbunam Chukwudi October 20, 2017 at 5:27 am

    I do get his message but I’m so not for all this “hug your imperfections” rant. Biko if you’re not comfortable with uneven skin tone, flabby abs, crooked teeth and what have you and you have the means to fix them, you should be able to fix them without anyone making you feel like you’re undermining your race, being vain or whatever

    Love this! 0 Reply
