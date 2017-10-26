BellaNaija

Inspired!

How to Lose $100,000 Doing the Wrong Things in your Startup | Marek Zmyslowski talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

26.10.2017 at By 2 Comments

How to Lose $100,000 Doing the Wrong Things in your Startup | Marek Zmyslowski talks to Dotun on "Building the Future" Podcast - BellaNaijaHello BellaNaijarians,

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Marek Zmyslowski, cofounder of Jumia Travel and HotelOga, a hotel management system, is the guest on this episode.

Marek was born and raised in Poland, where he founded 2 startups. He now calls Nigeria home, and is making a big bet on the growth of the continent.

Marek talks about growing Jumia Travel, formerly Jovago, to over 20,000 hotels in Africa.

Marek, in this episode, discusses how to raise money from investors on the back of learnings from past failures, why it is important to raise enough money to build a high growth business in a frontier market, how to leverage on existing offline channels to acquire customers for your online startup, and why you should avoid raising seed investment that is contingent on meeting unproven KPIs.

Listen to the episode below:

2 Comments on How to Lose $100,000 Doing the Wrong Things in your Startup | Marek Zmyslowski talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija