How to Lose $100,000 Doing the Wrong Things in your Startup | Marek Zmyslowski talks to Dotun on “Building the Future” Podcast

We’ve for a while now been hosting a new podcast series: The Building the Future Podcast with Dotun Olowoporoku.

We have entrepreneurs, industry leaders, founders of startups who are writing the narrative that will be told about the African continent, telling their stories directly.

Marek Zmyslowski, cofounder of Jumia Travel and HotelOga, a hotel management system, is the guest on this episode.

Marek was born and raised in Poland, where he founded 2 startups. He now calls Nigeria home, and is making a big bet on the growth of the continent.

Marek talks about growing Jumia Travel, formerly Jovago, to over 20,000 hotels in Africa.

Marek, in this episode, discusses how to raise money from investors on the back of learnings from past failures, why it is important to raise enough money to build a high growth business in a frontier market, how to leverage on existing offline channels to acquire customers for your online startup, and why you should avoid raising seed investment that is contingent on meeting unproven KPIs.

Listen to the episode below: