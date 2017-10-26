Tech Leaders from across the continent to connect at Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2018

Africa Tech Summit Kigali today announced details of its upcoming event in Rwanda which will bring African tech leaders and international players active across the continent together to share expertise and do business.

Supported by the Rwandan Minister of ICT and Rwanda Air, The Africa Tech Summit Kigali will take place on Wednesday, February 14th & Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at the Kigali Marriott Hotel.

The agenda includes more than 50 speakers from mobile operators, tech companies, banks, entrepreneurs, digital ventures, regulators, governments, investors, media and pan-African start-ups.

Hon Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Ministry of Youth and ICT, said “We are delighted to welcome the pan-African tech ecosystem for Africa Tech Summit Kigali 2018. We look forward to connecting with industry leaders and innovators, sharing our vision while gaining future insights from some of the brightest minds on the continent.”

Key themes which will be discussed during a mixture of keynotes, breakout sessions, multiple networking and ecosystem events in Kigali include: Connectivity; African Mobility, Cloud and IoT; Investing in African Tech; Mobile and Data; Tech & Talent; Future Trends; mCommerce; Payments, Banking and Fintech; mHealth; Edtech; AI and Robotics; Virtual Reality (VR); Digital Media and Creative Tech.

Andrew Fassnidge, the founder of Africa Tech Summit, added “We are honored to work with the Rwandan ICT Ministry to connect leading ventures from across the continent. Our goal is to help drive investment and grow businesses within the African tech ecosystem and we will assess some of the most exciting opportunities for partnership and investment across the continent in the fantastic setting of Kigali. We are also delighted to announce RwandaAir as the official airline partner of Africa Tech Summit Kigali, ensuring delegates travel in comfort from around the world through their global network.”

For more information and to register to attend, please visit www.africatechsummit.com/kigali or email info@africatechsummit.com

