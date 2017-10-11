Men & Women are not Equal in the African culture – Oga Bello | Watch

In an exclusive interview with Broadway TV, Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello makes it clear that he doesn’t think men and women are equal.
According to him, African women are taught to bow down to their husbands but now they are emulating the western world in thinking they are equals. He also says one of the many reasons marriages don’t last nowadays is because women will rather go out to eat than stay home and cook for their husbands.
He later adds that even though men and women aren’t equal, the husband shouldn’t take advantage of this by treating his wife as a slave.
Truth spoken. Common knowledge. Discussion should be : Right or Wrong?
How dare he say this? CaliforniaBawlar, Oya come and attack him
If men are women are equal, pls I need answers as to: Why a woman takes her husband name on marriage, even abroad? Why not the other way round? Why does the man pay her bride price, and not groom price? Why does she even kneel before him to give him the palm wine? Why do I wait for him to propose, and not me proposing and marrying him straight up?
Because you don’t understand equality.
Read Galatians 3:28 “For there is no Jew or gentile, free person or slave, male or female. We are ALL ONE IN CHRIST. ”
Gender Equality means we all have strengths and we all have weaknesses. But we are equally as important.
Is the husband more important than the wife?
Is the head more important than the body?
Are lawyers more important than doctors?
Is your father more important than your mother?
Is your son more important than your daughter?
Is Buhari better or more important than Osinbajo?
Gender Equality has nothing to do with roles and everything to do with value in diversity. We may do different things, but we are just as important and we deserve equal opportunities, rights and responsibilities. We are equal but we aren’t the same!
FYI, what era do you live in? A woman is under no obligation to take her husband’s name or wait for a man to propose. Those things don’t guarantee the success of marriage. Also, in some cultures, women pay the dowry and their marriages are still fine so what is your point?
If men are women are equal, pls I need answers as to: Why a woman takes her husband name on marriage, even abroad? Ans: It wasn’t the African culture till the white man came. Why not the other way round? Ans: Some men do that. Why does the man pay her bride price, and not groom price? Ans: They pay groom price in India and in igbo lady the girl is given a dowry which can also be called groom price.. Why does she even kneel before him to give him the palm wine? I guess you are Igbo because they are the ones that do this. Why do I wait for him to propose, and not me proposing and marrying him straight up? Ans: Your choice, you can chose to propose. No one is stopping you.
All the scenarios you have mentioned are between husband and wife, not men and women. What the bible teaches is that wives should be subject to their husbands i.e. he is the CEO and you are the CCO or DMD. This does not translate to any random man being ‘superior’ to any random woman as a result of their sexes or anatomy. The danger in this confusion is seen daily as many men try to take advantage of women because in his head, i can ‘chance” this one. The result is a society full of confrontational women who are permanently on the defensive and men who lack accountability and are bullies in the way they treat their female counterpart.
Jayhappy I love your distinction between “man and woman” and “husband and wife”
You’re not the head of our home because you have a penis, you’re the head because you’re MY HUSBAND. Until God has ordained you my husband, you can’t make claims like “I’m the head”
Moreover, just because the husband is the head of the home does not make him superior to his wife.
One of the greatest instructions that have been given to husbands is to love their wives as Christ loved the church. Jesus was humble enough to lay down his life for the church.
Mr. Oga Bello here saying things like “you must bow!” is definitely not exhibiting christlike behaviour.
Husbands and wives have roles that complement each other, and one would not thrive without the other.
P.S: totally loved your explanation Bella.
Women and men are equal, and must be given equal opportunities in the home and outside the home. If you have a problem with this, take a rope and kill yourself. This era is for civilized, rational people. That toxic masculinity that enforces superiority, perpetuated under tradition or religion must be destroyed. We have realized that You are a mere mortal with very ethical flaws, faults, and vulnerabilities. How ridiculous for an intelligent woman to bow down to such fallible unethical and very very evil creatures. These people think we are joking. Please get ready for war. This idolatry of men must be destroyed. Has done absolutely nothing for the progress of Africa. African patriarchy and headship remains a big disgrace to the world. This is what you want an intelligent woman to bow down to? A very corrupt leadership struggling with basic civilization? LMAo!
In the light of this discuss, one of these days we will have to redefine what civilized and rational thinking truly is because there are extremes to this discuss, are we truly equal? Do we reason the same way? without the alteration of technology can the woman probably through “binary fission” bring forth her type? its the same rational thinking that is generating the gay world buzz… its the same rational thinking that beastiality and incest are almost accepted as norms in todays world! we should be careful the way we throw out words like civilized and rational thinking to shield an anomaly or defend what we truly know is wrong! Unto second base things joor…
Hey sis! Long time!
Yup. I don’t have anything to add to the discussion. Old expiring schools of thought by old expiring men don’t bother me. Our success will speak for us.
ENGOZ ……
Here we go with another feminist denigrating men.Although you made some salient points but your feminist biased rhetoric is firmly in place BTW you neatly avoids the biblical conclusion that men are the head.I think society is going to be really messed up in a decade or two when you feminists dismantle patriarchy…Listen when we men leave our African traditional way of life it cannot flourish.We are witnessing the thread that binds our African society being disrupted on prol of a schizorphrenic feminist strategy that aims to dismantle masculine utility and authority in order to facilitate the domestication of men and by proxy the dismemberment of our African tradition.Men are not women and vice versa.Any pretense of otherwise is just a lie to perpetuate a fraud.
Stop creating your own false narratives to advance your feminist agenda. I have seen on this blog where online warrior feminists disrespect loyal women opinions and be derogatory to Tiwa Savage just because she accepted her husband as the head of her family and chose to stay with her husband and that simply did not fit your feminist agenda, that all you women must leave their cheating partners.You all have pushed an agenda that all men are evil and women are equal to their husbands.The term loyal wife was never considered negatively or in a derogatory way until Chimamanda and her feminists pilot declared those terms to be beneath women.
I have watched the erosion of respect for men continue since few years ago and every year it gets worse smh..This is one of the main reasons a lot of younger men divorce their wives because they tend to be bossy at home due to advice from online warrior feminist like you…
@gbaskelebo
Being rational is based on reason or logic not your tradition and religion. So yes you are not rational. Rational people believe that leadership is not determined by the conscription of one’s genitals. Irrational people would argue otherwise. An opposition against the argument for equality is a support for inequality. Inequality was/is the weapon used by your so-called traditional system to enforce social and economic disparities between the sexes. Intelligent, civilized and rational people have deliberated on these. We can clearly see the progress report of the demonic African leadership. If you are struggling to cope with this ideology in this modern world, pack your bags and go to your village. Why are you even using ‘Western’ internet?
@californiabawler
Thanks Sis. Seems these hypocritical chauvinists have grown wings since I took a break. Time to destroy some people’s self esteem.
@CHIEF
As usual, you have not said anything worthwhile. Same ole retrogressive bullshit of a very confused human being. You dunno whether you should be a christian or a traditionalist so you end up making argument to contradict your views. So you can reference the bible? Are you not the same promiscuous nigga that advocates for adultery as a right of men? What did your bible say about that? Isn’t respect based on your achievement and abilities? What has your African headship achieved? A patriarchy that cannot build a decent society for its women and children does not deserve any form of respect. A patriarchy with no future!!! Oga Bello for example has 18 children and wives. 18 freaking children!!! Nigeria will soon explode with overpopulation. How can a country that is not bigger than Texas have this much population without a considerable increase in the resources to take care of that population? I’ll tell you how. When you have a patriarchy that thinks with its penises is how. You very disrespectful men should be BANNED from marriage and should not be allowed to breed. You are not marriage material and your genetic pool should be cut short. Stop injecting society with negative genes. Go away!!!
@Engoz
I just saw your post referring to my comment and would start by say under rational thinking as you will put it, non sequitur is in place, I never said anything about tradition and religion but if we are to pass through that route… ever heard of Proverbs virtuous woman? So if you say I am not rational that will be your myopic view! You have obviously jumped from equality to leadership let’s go there… Agreed it is not determined by ones genital also it is not determined by equality either, if not kings won’t have prime ministers and Sultans their grand viziers, the “moron” king still lead and he is King from birth same applies for the queen when they lead also. It is not my fault that nature made me have a particular sex , in all fairness and if you consider my view as being opposed to your stance I have no apology in saying we are not equal irrespective of logic and civilization we are not EQUAL, if you do not like it, it is easy to switch these days you could either swing the Bruce Jenner way or Sade Adu daughter’s way. Now get this fact right the failure in African leadership has nothing to do with the sexes rather it has a lot to do with enlightenment and ideology and the recycling of people in the seat of power with antiquated social and political ideas. Now young lady I leave you with a nugget… In the most advance country in the world, where the so called ideas you speak of are generated by rational and civilized beings, an election was held between a female career politician and a male business man who knew nada about politics, the business man won and the most interesting aspect was that he had more vote from the female voters in the country, does that tell you anything? One more thing, we have disrupted every aspect of our existence that seems sane using sophistry to posit these anomalies and we are left with the last bit that is being attacked left right and centre, the FAMILY!!! It is equality you talk about presently, have you ever try gazing into the hazy future to see the far reaching negative effect of it? Before you stand sanity on it head.
Engoz, as always, take a bow!👍🏽
Can’t be wasting my precious time debating nonsense!
You’ve just wasted one though?
You’ve just wasted one though ?
I find it hard to believe you 275 people actually loved that comment.
Contact BN if really and truly you have issues with the likes @jummy
Q. Are men and women equal?
A. Yes they are.
Q. Are men and women the same?
A. No they aren’t.
Q. Should men and women enjoy the basic human rights?
A. You just said human rights? And they are both human, so why not? Yes of course.
Q. Why should women then have 3 months maternity leave and men do not?
A. Because it is only human that in dealing with individuals, we take into recognition their gender specific roles. A woman who’s gone through the journey of carrying a child in her and is saddled with the major responsibility of nursing a child should be given enough time to heal, and nurture a child.
Q. Why are women kneeling to greet their husbands and husbands aren’t prostrating to greet their wives etc etc etc
A. Those are culture roles. Barriers are being broken everyday with regards to culture roles. You can wash your husband/wife’s feet every night when he/she returns home from work. If it delights you, and works for you, then it’s good for you. But please don’t preach it as a prescription for good marriages.
Etc etc etc
Can 2 equal things be the same? Stop contradicting yourself. Men and women are not the same and they are not equal. However, they complement each other.
Should women be given the same rights as men ? Yes, they should if they are ready to take responsibility of those rights. You cannot have rights and not want the responsibility attached to those rights.
Do not expect your male colleague to do more labour at work and expect the same pay at the end of the month. Do not say “are you not a man?” when you want your partner to change tyres.
I have found out a lot of women just want rights without the responsibility attached to those rights and this is where the main issue is. Most women want the best of both worlds which is very unfair.
Bella Naija, please let us add memes. There are so many perfect one for this ish right here.
Oga Bello…issorai! Actually it’s not but it’s exhausting to keep going around in a circle. African culture…which one sef? Okay Yoruba culture sha. It is actually pretty darn equal. That’s why our names aren’t excluded to a gender. It’s also why for as long as I can remember, we have always had male and female actors.
At least stop disrespecting your colleagues with that.
the fact tht he said marriage break-up because “home cooked meals”…. mtchew.. loool At you nuts bow! DOES YOR WIFE BOW!
that part just had me blinking rapidly. Wasn’t it men (yes, we know not all) who complained about not having home-cooked meals and having to eat outside (as though supporting small businesses is a crime). Now it’s women eating outside?? okay o.
Iya Basira, make I order
This is not an African thing. Men and women are not equal anywhere in the world. That’s the way it has been and that’s the way it is going to be. So please let’s hear word.
Loool! For real though let’s hear word!!!! The whole equality nonsense is becoming tiring. How come we only hear the equality debate when it has to do with husband and wife instead of when it concerns pertinent issues like education and employment. Do what works for you and your husband at home. Make una no dey disturb person.
You madam, is the problem with African women
In most cultures they are not equal. Men and women have different strengths, it the tasks which were given importance and as men were the traditional breadwinners and leaders, their tasks were deemed more superior than women. I thank God I grew up with a father who was very forward thinking and never made me feel more or less than my brothers.
Everybody can say anything they want.
I DON’T WANT TO BE STRONGER THAN YOU
I just want equal opportunity.
As for cooking, bowing, etc and all other baloney. Isn’t marriage between a husband and a wife? Are we talking about your own? NO.
Then mind your business and speak for yourself.