Men & Women are not Equal in the African culture – Oga Bello | Watch

In an exclusive interview with Broadway TV, Nollywood veteran Adebayo Salami popularly known as Oga Bello makes it clear that he doesn’t think men and women are equal.

According to him, African women are taught to bow down to their husbands but now they are emulating the western world in thinking they are equals. He also says one of the many reasons marriages don’t last nowadays is because women will rather go out to eat than stay home and cook for their husbands.

He later adds that even though men and women aren’t equal, the husband shouldn’t take advantage of this by treating his wife as a slave.

