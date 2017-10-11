From Nigeria Police Academy Buddies to Falling in Love…Gloria and Chinedu’s Story #GloCh2017 | Roqan Ojomo

The journey to forever just began for the beautiful police officer Gloria and her colleague turned best friend, Charles.
From being class buddies at the Nigeria Police Academy to being sweethearts, their love story will sure melt your heart.
We love the gorgeously captured pre-wedding photos by the talented Roqan Ojomo which included their blue and black office uniform, a dinner outfit and a traditional attire.
BellaNaija Weddings wishes Gloria and Charles lots of happiness and love together! See their pre-wedding photos and Gloria’s back story of their journey to forever.
Counting down to #GloCh2017
The Proposal
by the bride-to-be, Gloria
Chinedu and I met three years ago at the police academy during our routine class program. We kept stealing glances at each other. Looking back, never in my wildest dream did I think we would be getting married.
After parade one day, he approached me and introduced himself. We gradually became friends as we had quite a lot in common. One faithful day, he told me about his previous relationship. I advised him on what he could have done differently, in which he agreed with a few of my ideas. After that, we mostly spent our idle times together. He honestly never asked me out.
We just got closer after finishing our programs at the academy. I guess we missed each other and basically that is how we started dating. A few people thought our releationship would not last because of our jobs but we love our jobs and most importantly each other. My family likes him and he visits often as he can.
The Proposal
One day, we went out as we regularly did but this time, he drove straight to my house. I was wondering what we were doing there. I asked him and he said “we are getting MARRIED!“. That’s how he popped the question. We got our parents blessings and here we are.
***
So adorable! Lots of Love from BellaNaija Weddings.
Credits
Photographer: @roqan_ojomo
Makeup: @sabjozbeautyworld
Hair and Nails: @ehishairandnails
Venue: @bluevelvetmarquee
goooooooze bumbs…….nice couplse
Love Eeeeeeeetttttttttt 🙂 🙂 🙂
Whoowww !!! nice one congrats but do your work ooo !!!!
AWWWWWWWWW. I LOVEEEEEEE
So lovely. Congrats to you both. We need a new generation of police officers, enlightened and in tune with the world we live in today.
My babe. Congratulations. #igbobride #kogigirl
These police officers look clean
kai was painful reading and looking at the pictures because they are police officers. why do we dislike them ???Police oh
I love the proposal! “We are getting married” Love it!
lovely! God bless ur marriage.
Seriously? Nigeria Police to be these clean and beautiful? I am speechless. Lovely lovely couple. God bless your home
Beautiful pictures. Congrats to you both
awwwwwwww
awwwnnn…. they look so lovely and perfect for each other. God bless your union
This image looks really genuine. Like something he does all the time. I just love LOVE. https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/BellaNaija-wedding-Chinedu-Gloria-police-couple-proposal-story-roqan-ojomo-08.jpg
No b only. Ur guy enter one chance but since na police, cunny man die, cunny man bury am. Dem go manage.
awwwwwwwww. i want to love ohhhh *inadekunlegold’svoice* May God bless them with the tolerance they need to live together.
Congrats ILE DEAR.
Good to read a great love story from the police. Never expected anything good to come from that discrept institution.
Happy married life to you biko
wat haz love gat to do with whichever institution? smh