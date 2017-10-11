BellaNaija

Inspired!

From Nigeria Police Academy Buddies to Falling in Love…Gloria and Chinedu’s Story #GloCh2017 | Roqan Ojomo

11.10.2017 at By 20 Comments

The journey to forever just began for the beautiful police officer Gloria and her colleague turned best friend, Charles.

From being class buddies at the Nigeria Police Academy to being sweethearts, their love story will sure melt your heart.

We love the gorgeously captured pre-wedding photos by the talented Roqan Ojomo which included their blue and black office uniform, a dinner outfit and a traditional attire.

BellaNaija Weddings wishes Gloria and Charles lots of happiness and love together! See their pre-wedding photos and Gloria’s back story of their journey to forever.

Counting down to #GloCh2017

The Proposal
by the bride-to-be, Gloria

Chinedu and I met three years ago at the police academy during our routine class program. We kept stealing glances at each other.  Looking back,  never in my wildest dream did I think we would be getting married.


After parade one day, he approached me and introduced himself. We gradually became friends as we had quite a lot in common. One faithful day, he told me about his previous relationship. I advised him on what he could have done differently, in which he agreed with a few of my ideas. After that, we mostly spent our idle times together. He honestly never asked me out.


We just got closer after finishing our programs at the academy. I guess we missed each other and basically that is how we started dating. A few people thought our releationship  would not last because of our jobs but we love our jobs and most importantly each other. My family likes him and he visits often as he can.

The Proposal

One day, we went out as we regularly did but this time, he drove straight to my house. I was wondering what we were doing there. I asked him and he said “we are getting MARRIED!“. That’s how he popped the question. We got our parents blessings and here we are.

***

So adorable! Lots of Love from BellaNaija Weddings.

Credits
Photographer: @roqan_ojomo
Makeup: @sabjozbeautyworld
Hair and Nails: @ehishairandnails
Venue: @bluevelvetmarquee

20 Comments on From Nigeria Police Academy Buddies to Falling in Love…Gloria and Chinedu’s Story #GloCh2017 | Roqan Ojomo
  • nina October 11, 2017 at 9:50 am

    goooooooze bumbs…….nice couplse

    Love this! 22 Reply
    • Olivia October 11, 2017 at 7:39 pm

      Love Eeeeeeeetttttttttt 🙂 🙂 🙂

      Love this! 14
  • Toba Emmanuel October 11, 2017 at 9:51 am

    Whoowww !!! nice one congrats but do your work ooo !!!!

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • lin October 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

    AWWWWWWWWW. I LOVEEEEEEE

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Wow October 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    So lovely. Congrats to you both. We need a new generation of police officers, enlightened and in tune with the world we live in today.

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • Okebestiks October 11, 2017 at 10:49 am

    My babe. Congratulations. #igbobride #kogigirl

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • zzzzzzzzzzz October 11, 2017 at 11:03 am

    These police officers look clean

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • ogechi October 11, 2017 at 11:20 am

    kai was painful reading and looking at the pictures because they are police officers. why do we dislike them ???Police oh

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Chynwa October 11, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    I love the proposal! “We are getting married” Love it!

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • chi October 11, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    lovely! God bless ur marriage.

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • Aderonke October 11, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    Seriously? Nigeria Police to be these clean and beautiful? I am speechless. Lovely lovely couple. God bless your home

    Love this! 25 Reply
  • Fabulous October 11, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    Beautiful pictures. Congrats to you both

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • tunmi October 11, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    awwwwwwww

    Love this! 12 Reply
  • Left Hand Bionic October 11, 2017 at 3:49 pm

    awwwnnn…. they look so lovely and perfect for each other. God bless your union

    Love this! 11 Reply
  • DatEnuguChic October 11, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    This image looks really genuine. Like something he does all the time. I just love LOVE. https://www.bellanaija.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/BellaNaija-wedding-Chinedu-Gloria-police-couple-proposal-story-roqan-ojomo-08.jpg

    Love this! 14 Reply
    • Ghost November 1, 2017 at 8:53 pm

      No b only. Ur guy enter one chance but since na police, cunny man die, cunny man bury am. Dem go manage.

      Love this! 0
  • becca mike October 11, 2017 at 4:25 pm

    awwwwwwwww. i want to love ohhhh *inadekunlegold’svoice* May God bless them with the tolerance they need to live together.

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Tyna October 14, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Congrats ILE DEAR.

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • T-boy October 16, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Good to read a great love story from the police. Never expected anything good to come from that discrept institution.
    Happy married life to you biko

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • royalty October 16, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    wat haz love gat to do with whichever institution? smh

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Pass The Aux Yung L 3:11
  2. Gbewa Yung L 3:31
  3. Bubble Bup ft. Stonebwoy Cynthia Morgan 3:45
  4. German Juice Cynthia Morgan 3:50
  5. My Woman, My Everything ft. Wande Coal Patoranking 3:54
  6. Hale Hale Patoranking 3:26
  7. M.O.N.E.Y ft. Flavour Timaya 3:51
  8. Sanko Timaya 3:07
  9. Check & Balance Burna Boy 3:23
  10. Won Da Mo ft. D'Banj Burna Boy 4:13

Star Features

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija