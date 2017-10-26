MissWorld2017: Voting has Started! Here’s what Nigeria’s Rep Ugochi Ihezue has been up to in the Past Week

We’ve done a quick round up of what Nigeria’s rep for the 2017 Miss World Pageantry, Ugochi Ihezue has been up to in the past week.

Ugochi who was crowned queen in the 2017 MBGN competition is currently in China ahead of the Grand Finale taking place on Saturday 18th November 2017!

Here’s what Ugochi has been up to:

Takeoff

Repping Naija all day

Arrived Safely!

At the meet and greet with the Shenzhen People’s Congress & Female Entrepreneurs:

Dance of the world Auditions

Wait till you see the complete costume

Our Winner headed out for the World Dance Auditions

Break time Mid-Rehearsals

All Smiles with Miss France & Kenya