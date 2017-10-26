BellaNaija

#MissWorld2017: Voting has Started! Here’s what Nigeria’s Rep Ugochi Ihezue has been up to in the Past Week

26.10.2017

We’ve done a quick round up of what Nigeria’s rep for the 2017 Miss World Pageantry, Ugochi Ihezue has been up to in the past week.

Did you check our post on all the African queens? No? No worries click here if you missed it.

Ugochi who was crowned queen in the 2017 MBGN competition is currently in China ahead of the Grand Finale taking place on Saturday 18th November 2017!

Voting has started for the competition and we want all our BN readers to vote.

How to Vote: Download the Miss World app on App Store or Play Store and vote for Miss Nigeria.

Here’s what Ugochi has been up to:

Takeoff

Repping Naija all day

Arrived Safely!

At the meet and greet with the Shenzhen People’s Congress & Female Entrepreneurs:

Dance of the world Auditions

Break time Mid-Rehearsals

All Smiles with Miss France & Kenya

