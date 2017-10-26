Seyi Shay is the perfect muse for DNA by Iconic Invanity, Moofa & Gozel Green in SCHICK Magazine

SCHICK Magazine has partnered with three top designers showcasing at the Lagos Fashion and Design Week 2017 – DNA by Iconic Invanity, Moofa & Gozel Green.

All three designers exclusively gave SCHICK a sneak peek of pieces from the S/S 18 runway collection and who better to be the muse for this digital fashion editorial than music superstar, Seyi Shay!

They caught up with the star on her latest projects, fashion and her personal style. DNA by Iconic Invanity, Gozel Green and Moofa all present their S/S 18 looks tonight at the LFDW fashion week taking place in Lagos.

Read excerpts below:

On Her Personal Style: My personal style is really quite boho chic. I like to keep it fresh and young but still unique to me and I feel like me cutting my hair really fits well with the direction that we are moving into with my style. I recently did a photoshoot with Emmanuel Oyeleke who is a renowned photographer and details in pictures of behind the scenes can be seen on my website.

On the designers she’s currently loving: The designers I’m currently loving are designers like Iconic Invanity, Deola Sagoe. I’ve always loved Maki Oh because she’s so fresh and I’m also really loving SGTC Clothing which is a new label by an African Designer. I’m in love with a Designer from South Africa called Zarth, they design and make the most fabulous evening dresses and even daytime dresses if you don’t want to look too glam. I just love African fashion in general and I am an advocate for all my African designers, I wear them all the time no matter where I am.

Read her full interview on www.iamschick.com