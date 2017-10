You can now add Chief as a title when referring to Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh.

The actress shared a video on her Instagram page where she was conferred with a Chieftaincy title – Adadioranma 1 of Nollywood.

The actress however, did not disclose any other information concerning the conferment.

CHIEF ADADIORANMA TONTO