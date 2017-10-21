NEPC Boss allegedly forges Letter from SGF’s Office

Members of the House of Representatives on Thursday accused the Executive Director of the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo, of forging a letter from the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

According to Daily Trust, Awolowo had forged the letter to sack some members of the staff of the NEPC.

The House had in 2016 asked that Awolowo not carry out any disciplinary action against members of his staff who had petitioned the Green Chamber over a promotion scandal in the agency.

Olusegun Awolowo had last year been accused of nepotism by some members of the NEPC staff, who petitioned the House, saying he was guilty of a biased promotion of staff from his ethnic group.

The House said it had found that Awolowo forged a letter, claiming it to be from the SGF’s office, which gave him directive to investigate the affected staff and sanction them.

The House decided to form an ad hoc committee to further investigate the matter, and report back in 2 weeks.