New Music: Adekunle Gold – Money



Urban Highlife singer Adekunle Gold releases his latest single ‘Money’; a masterpiece off his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘About 30’ recorded live with the 79th Element.

Produced by Pheelz, “Money” is an urban highlife song that speaks volumes about the realities of being without money.

‘Money’ was inspired by one of Adekunle’s trips to Dubai where he realized he couldn’t afford all the good things life has to offer. This song was penned down as an outlet to voice out what affects him financially.

Listen below:

